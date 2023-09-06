Raiders Cut Recently Signed Veteran WR to Bring Back WR From 2022 Squad

Keelan Cole wasn’t able to make the active roster after training camp with the Las Vegas Raiders last year and was stashed on the practice squad. Despite that, he ended up playing in 14 games and made three starts.

Cole didn’t make the cut again this season but after sitting in free agency for a bit, the Raiders have added him to the practice squad for a second year in a row, the team announced on September 5. To make room for Cole, the Raiders cut wide receiver Antoine Wesley, who was just signed last week.

#Radiers roster moves: – Signed #84 WR Keelan Cole to the practice squad. – Released WR Antoine Wesley from the practice squad. — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) September 5, 2023

Las Vegas is healthy at wide receiver right now so it’s unlikely Cole will be playing in Week 1. However, he’ll likely be first in line to get promoted to the active roster should there be an injury. He’s familiar with Josh McDaniels offense and has now spent two full offseasons with the team. He only made 10 catches for 141 yards last season but he’s experienced and is a valuable piece to have on the practice squad. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he sees some time on the active roster throughout the season.

Las Vegas Raiders Have Top-10 WR Corps

With the additions of Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker and DeAndre Carter, the Raiders have a deeper wide receiver corps than they did last year. In fact, they may have one of the best groups in the NFL. Pro Football Focus recently ranked Las Vegas as having the eighth-best wide receiver corps in the league.

“Davante Adams has the highest receiving grade in the league over the last three seasons at 94.2, and he is the primary reason why the Raiders slot in here at No. 8,” Trevor Sikkema wrote in a June 15 column. “Darren Waller‘s recent departure brings the unit’s ceiling down, but Hunter Renfrow is still a very good slot player, and Josh Jacobs has good receiving ability out of the backfield. Throw in tight ends Austin Hooper and Michael Mayer and the signing of Jakobi Meyers, and it’s a very solid group.”

Head coach Josh McDaniels clearly values wide receivers and he has a very good group to work with. Davante Adams is still elite and Hunter Renfrow should be in line for a bounce-back year. This Raiders wide receiver corps may be even better than eighth in the league if Renfrow returns to Pro Bowl form.

Las Vegas Raiders Offense Will Need to Carry the Team

There are positive signs that the Raiders could have an improved defense but they haven’t fielded a top-15 unit since 2002. Until the team proves they can have a competent defense, it’s going to be difficult to buy into what they’re doing. If the Raiders are going to surprise the NFL and make it to the playoffs, it’s going to be because they have a top offense.

The pieces are there for the team to have one of the best offenses in the NFL in 2023. Josh Jacobs was the NFL’s leading rusher last season while Davante Adams was named First-Team All-Pro. Jimmy Garoppolo is a serviceable quarterback who has never had a losing record in a season where he’s started more than three games. If the defense can just be average, the Raiders could contend for a playoff spot.