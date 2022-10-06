Ex-Raiders WR & Fan Favorite Signs With AFC West Rival

Back when the Raiders when on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” in 2019, the breakout star was wide receiver Keelan Doss. The team brought him in as an undrafted free agent that season and he quickly became a fan favorite due to the fact that he was from Alameda, California. However, he was never able to seize the opportunities the team gave him and he bounced on and off the roster for a couple of seasons.

He’s yet to find a long-term home but continues to get chances. In fact, he’ll now be back in the AFC West playing for a Raiders rival. The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they’ve signed Doss to the practice squad.

we've signed WR Keelan Doss to our practice squad. — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 5, 2022

Chargers star wide receiver Keenan Allen has been banged up to start the season and has missed the last three games. The team has gone 1-2 in that stretch. They still have Mike Williams but do need more wide receiver help. Doss is a big body at 6-foot-3 and could add some value in the red zone if the team decides to promote him to the active roster. That said, no player is going to come in and be able to replace what Allen does for the team.

AFC West off to Disappointing Start

Heading into the season, the AFC West was crowned as the best division the NFL has seen in years. The Raiders, Chiefs, Chargers and Broncos were all considered playoff contenders and huge threats for the Super Bowl. It’s still early in the season but the only team that hasn’t disappointed has been the Chiefs. Andy Reid’s squad is 3-1 and still looks like the best team in the NFL.

The Raiders are off to a 1-3 but just defeated a Broncos team that is 2-2. The Chargers also sit at 2-2. None of the three teams have looked particularly great either. There’s still time for all three teams to work out some of their issues but it hasn’t been the best start. For now, all the money these teams spent to try and catch up with the Chiefs appears to have been wasted so far.

Raiders Could Make Huge Statement With Win Over Chiefs

Though the Raiders have only one win, they’ve been close in every game. They could easily be 3-1 or 4-0. Unfortunately for them, they are 1-3 and in last place in the AFC West. Things don’t get easier for them as they head to Kansas City to play the Chiefs on Monday. The Raiders have only beaten the Chiefs in one of their last eight matchups and those games haven’t been particularly close.

Pulling off an upset on Monday Night Football would be massive for head coach Josh McDaniels and the Raiders. That’s the kind of statement that the coach needs to make after a rough start. Beating the Chiefs goes a long way in making owner Mark Davis happy. Last season, Kansas City outscored Las Vegas by 66 points total in two matchups. McDaniels can’t afford to be embarrassed by the team’s archrival in primetime. He finally got his first win but it came against a lackluster Broncos team. Getting blown out by the Chiefs would quickly put him back in the dog house.