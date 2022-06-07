Ex-Raiders Training Camp Star WR Signs With Giants

Outside of Hunter Renfrow, the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver corps is going to look quite different in 2022. Davante Adams headlines the new additions with Bryan Edwards and Zay Jones off to new teams. The team has had trouble keeping a strong wide receiver corps together but things are looking up as Adams and Renfrow should form one of the best duos in the NFL.

Through the years, the Raiders always seem to find a rookie wide receiver who makes waves at training camp. However, they don’t always have the same success during the regular season. In 2019, Keelan Doss lit up the preseason and was the perfect story considering he was from Alameda, California. He stuck around on the team for two seasons but never found a consistent role.

Doss spent some time with the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets last season but didn’t get on the field for a single game. Luckily, he’s getting another chance. According to New York Giants beat writer Art Stapleton, Doss has signed a deal with the team and is at mandatory minicamps.

Can confirm Keelan Doss and Isaiah Ford are #Giants. https://t.co/rU2wI9Dzup — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) June 7, 2022

Can Doss Make the Giants?

Doss came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent so he was perhaps overhyped due to the Raiders being on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” when he was a rookie. That said, he still has potential. What stands out most about Doss is his size. The wide receiver is 6-foot-3. He can get up and make tough catches if he needs to.

When he was getting a chance to play with the Raiders, he had a hard time getting open and had some critical drops. He’ll have to be better at holding onto the ball if he hopes to make the Giants. He’s been an impressive practice player in the past so he could convince New York to give him a chance. He’s 26 now so he’s reaching his athletic prime. If he’s going to make something happen, it has to be soon. The Giants have a new head coach in Brian Daboll, which could help Doss’ chances.

Raiders Not Using Extra Cap Space Yet

When June 1 came, the Raiders opened up about $20 million in salary cap space. It’s been about a week and the team hasn’t made any significant moves. Las Vegas appears happy with their current roster but there’s no reason to not use some of that money.

The Raiders will almost certainly keep some salary cap space for flexibility during the season. However, they have plenty of money to add a big name if they wanted to. Players like Julio Jones, Daryl Williams, Joe Haden and Ndamukong Suh are all still available. The Raiders aren’t in a place where they need to make another splash but the AFC West is tough and there’s no such thing as having too much talent. It’ll be interesting to see how new general manager Dave Ziegler operates as training camp nears.

