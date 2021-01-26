Raiders Sign Young Wide Receiver to New Contact

The Las Vegas Raiders have already been keeping busy this offseason. They’ve hired a number of new members to their defensive coaching staff and have also signed several players. On Tuesday, the team decided to bring back another free agent.

The Raiders announced the signing of Keelan Doss to a Reserve/Future contract.

We have signed WR Keelan Doss to a Reserve/Future contract. pic.twitter.com/RkgxxoIoc9 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 26, 2021

The 6-foot-3 wide receiver was a fan favorite last season thanks to HBO’s Hard Knocks. Due to injuries, Doss got a chance to play in eight games. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to live up to the hype that he gained in the preseason.

In eight games, he only caught 11 passes. In the most recent draft, the Raiders selected two wide receivers in the first three rounds, which seriously hurt Doss’s chances to see the field in 2020. He spent the entire year on the practice squad and only got to suit up for one regular-season game. In that game, he only played three snaps. The Raiders clearly like his potential or else they wouldn’t keep bringing him back. However, it’s pretty safe to say the hype surrounding Doss in 2019 was wildly overblown.

Wide Receiver Could Be a Need for Raiders

Despite picking up Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards in last year’s draft, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Raiders tried to further address the wide receiver position this offseason. Nelson Agholor was the team’s best wide receiver but he’s a free agent. While Las Vegas would probably like to bring him back, it’s very possible he cashes in elsewhere.

That would be far from ideal for the silver and black. Agholor brought a lot of leadership to the offense and was a dynamic playmaker. He caught a lot of impressive deeps balls from Derek Carr in 2020. If he walks, the team could be in trouble if they don’t believe in Ruggs or Edwards.

Young WRs Could Step Up

Edwards and Ruggs were disappointments as rookies but that doesn’t mean the two men can’t play. Both showed flashes in 2020. Ruggs definitely does have big-play ability. He made some impressive circus catches and even scored a game-winner against the New York Jets. His route running leaves a lot to be desired but he’s got a good pair of hands and speed you can’t teach. He’s also a very competitive player. It’s highly unlikely that he’s content with his rookie year. Expect him to work hard this offseason to prove that he was the best wide receiver in the 2020 draft class.

Edwards didn’t have as many flashes as Ruggs but he was also hurt for most of the year. He did make an impressive touchdown catch in the last game of the year. He has excellent hands and size. He could be the perfect complement to Ruggs if he figures out a way to get more involved. Carr is the type of quarterback who really had to trust his receivers before he starts throwing them the ball. Once Ruggs and Edwards build more trust with the quarterback, they should get more involved.

