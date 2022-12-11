Recently Released DL Raiders Were Hoping to Sign Lands With Contender

The Las Vegas Raiders defense still isn’t a very good unit but the pass rush has started to heat up in recent weeks. Much of that has been due to the interior pass rush starting to get some push. Previously, the team was almost exclusively relying on Maxx Crosby to get after the quarterback but now more players are making plays.

The Raiders recently decided to replace Kendal Vickers on the active roster with Kyle Peko. Vickers was with the team for three seasons but wasn’t generating much of a pass rush. Despite that, the team was hoping to bring him back on the practice squad, per Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Sounds like the Raiders may look to bring Kendal Vickers back should he clear waivers — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) December 7, 2022

However, it appears that Vickers wanted a fresh start as the Buffalo Bills announced that they’ve signed him to their practice squad.

Bills roster moves: -Signed DT Kendal Vickers to the practice squad -Placed DT Eli Ankou on practice squad injured — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 8, 2022

This move makes sense for the veteran defensive lineman. The Raiders aren’t going to the playoffs this season but the Bills are Super Bowl contenders. There will be a chance for him to be part of a team that gets deep into the playoffs for the first time in his career. The Bills also have a very strong defense and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier could get the best out of him.

Maxx Crosby Talks Lack of Holding Calls

The Raiders had no business losing the Rams on Thursday Night Football after heading into the final five minutes of the game with a 13-point lead. They didn’t do their job but the officials didn’t make it any easier. Many fans noted during the game that Maxx Crosby was getting held on almost every play toward the end of the game.

There were plenty of clips and images to prove that this was the case.

They basically held Maxx Crosby the entire game, and multiple times on the two final drives without it being called. #Raiders pic.twitter.com/KSzJiaIorb — Sanjit T. (@Sanjit__T) December 9, 2022

Maxx Crosby got his fucking head ripped off for 3 consecutive plays and there was no holding calls whatsoever… Unbelievable smh 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Z7QRIfzyCw — JKM Jayy (@TheBoii_Jayy) December 9, 2022

This @CrosbyMaxx hold should have ended the game on a safety call.

But he was choked in this manner at least 5 times and only called once. pic.twitter.com/ctfdnSvE2C — Joel Crabtree (@MaddenG0d24) December 9, 2022

Despite the obvious holds, the officials didn’t call penalties on the Rams at the end of the game. Crosby was asked about the missed calls and decided to take the high road.

“It’s part of the game,” Crosby told reporters after the game. “I’m used to it so it don’t matter.”

Maxx Crosby: “We just kept giving them chances.” pic.twitter.com/JndeguOduI — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) December 9, 2022

Crosby Feels Bad for Raiders Fans

The Raiders had a huge fan base show up in Los Angeles on Thursday and easily drowned out the Rams fans. They were rewarded with a gutless performance that saw the team lose to a quarterback who joined the Rams just a couple of days before the game. Crosby did everything he could to seal the win but there’s only so much he can do. He made sure to send a message to the fans after the loss.

“We had every opportunity to close this game out, and we didn’t,” Crosby said. “Just sick about it. It’s tough. You know, we played good football for most of the game. We just didn’t close the game. And it’s happened before. It’s unfortunate. We have work to do. As simple as that. It sucks because when you’re in the game you feel like you’ve done enough to finish it and then we just keep giving them chances. It’s all self-inflicted s***. So, that’s what makes it hard. It is what it is. Obviously, it sucks. I just feel bad for the fans.”