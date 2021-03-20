Running Back Goes Viral for Comments on Raiders Colors

While there’s been some focus on the Las Vegas Raiders trying to fix their defense, they’ve also added some offensive playmakers. One of the more interesting players the team added was veteran running back Kenyan Drake. The former Arizona Cardinal should pair up very nicely with Josh Jacobs.

When talking about players coming to the Raiders, people will often say “he would look good in silver and black.” It didn’t take Drake long to realize that it is a fact that most players look better in silver and black. He couldn’t even hide that fact before his introduction interview with the team.

Just wait until he gets the jersey on and score his first touchdown in Allegiant Stadium. There’s no better look in the NFL than that.

Drake Says Raiders Showed a Lot of Interest in Him

With Devontae Booker off to the New York Giants, the Raiders were in need of a backup running back. Nobody saw them going after Drake as he’d be a top starter for most teams. However, according to the running back, Jon Gruden was keen on landing him.

“Coach Gruden was just head and shoulders above everybody in terms of interest in my ability to kind of come in and be a playmaker in a lot of facets of the game, and I really relished in that opportunity to kind of come here and be able to play with Josh [Jacobs] because I respect his game a lot, and I’m sure the feeling is mutual,” Drake said. “Obviously, we have our alma mater to thank for that, in Roll Tide Alabama, so I feel like I had to jump at the opportunity to play with him and to be used in a multitude of ways to be able to just get the ball and make plays for this team.”

Jacobs was a first-round pick just two years ago and made a Pro Bowl last season. He’d typically have the right to be annoyed that the Raiders splurged on another running back. Fortunately, Jacobs and Drake have a relationship due to the fact that they both played at Alabama. The all Crimson Tide backfield could be very exciting for Las Vegas.

Kenyan Drake on Signing With the Raiders, Josh Jacobs, Coach Gruden, & More | Las Vegas RaidersRB Kenyan Drake discusses signing with the Silver and Black, RB Josh Jacobs, Head Coach Jon Gruden, and more. Visit Raiders.com for more. #LasVegasRaiders #NFL #RaiderNation Keep up-to-date on all things Raiders: Stay informed: raiders.com/tickets/newsletter Download our app: onelink.to/8ykuaj Follow: Twitter.com/Raiders Like: Facebook.com/Raiders Shop at Raider Image: raiderimage.com/ For More Raiders NFL Action: bit.ly/2M3EeKQ Start… 2021-03-19T21:43:33Z

Drake Isn’t Worried About Being a Starter

While the Raiders are giving Drake good money, the plan should still be to have Jacobs be the starter. He’s one of the best young runners in football. Drake will bring a different skill set to the team. He’s a more versatile player and is a dynamic receiver. He’s not worried about being a starter because he knows Gruden has plans for him.

“Well, with my abilities, just being a starter quote on quote isn’t something that is a high priority in terms of being out there for however many plays,” Drake said. “What coach Gruden said that how he was going to use me was just being on the field in a multitude of ways, playing receiver, playing running back. Just having the ability to kind of use my versatility as a weapon in the open field is something that really spoke to me, and to kind of share that role with Josh and him being obviously such a capable back, I feel like it spells success for this team.”

