Raiders Pegged as Best Fit for Ex-Packers 2nd-Round Pick With Oakland Ties

Despite missing on a few big names in free agency, the Las Vegas Raiders appear happy with their current crop of cornerbacks. Trayvon Mullen is recovering from an injury currently but is expected to be on the starters. The team traded for Rock Ya-Sin from the Indianapolis Colts this offseason, and he figures to be the other starter.

Mullen and Ya-Sin were second-round picks in the 2019 NFL Draft but both have struggled to live up to their draft status. Mullen has dealt with injury issues and so has Ya-Sin. They both have big-time potential but it could be risky for the Raiders to rely on them. If the team is having second thoughts about their cornerbacks, they could look to free agency as there are some good options still available.

ESPN recently pegged the Raiders as the best fit for former Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King:

An injury limited King to 10 games in Green Bay last season, but he’s a long corner with coverage traits. And he has shown the ability to finish on the ball as a pro (seven career interceptions). The Raiders will be much more multiple from a coverage perspective this year under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. A mix of single-high and split-safety shells would allow King to pedal and play off the ball — or roll up and challenge from press. The Raiders did trade for corner Rock Ya-Sin this offseason, but with a new staff in place and a loaded group of opposing quarterbacks to defend in the AFC West, you can never have enough guys who can cover. King is only 27 years old.

King Would Be Fit With Raiders

Similar to Mullen and Ya-Sin, King came into the NFL as a second-round pick out of Washington. He was named a starter heading into last season but had a rough start to the year. With the emergence of Rasul Douglas, King’s role diminished. Though he’s not a perfect cornerback, he’s got great athletic traits. He’s 6-foot-3 and runs a 4.43 40-yard dash. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham likes big, physical cornerbacks.

Plus, King was born and raised in Oakland, California. While the Raiders now call Las Vegas home, it’s safe to assume that the cornerback grew up a fan of the team. King has shown flashes. He started 42 games over five years and caught five interceptions in 2019.

Raiders Might Wait Until Training Camp to Consider Adding Another CB

The Raiders just recently brought in Chris Jones so it’s hard to imagine they’re considering adding another cornerback right now. They will likely wait until they get a closer look at their current players in training camp before bringing in more. The new coaching staff hasn’t even had a chance to see Mullen play yet.

Cornerback could be the most important position to watch in training camp on defense. The team has proven pass rushers and a Pro Bowl linebacker but there are still a lot of unknowns in the secondary.

