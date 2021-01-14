David Carr Calls on Raiders to Swing Trade for Superstar Pass Rusher

Trade season could get pretty interesting this offseason. There’s a real chance that Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson gets moved and there will very likely be some teams that are very interested. The Chicago Bears need an upgrade at quarterback and adding Watson might make them Super Bowl contenders.

However, trading for the quarterback will likely cost a massive haul of draft picks. Back in 2018, the Bears sent the Raiders two first-round picks and a third-round pick for superstar pass rusher Khalil Mack and a second-round pick. The trade hasn’t really worked out for the Raiders. In the three seasons since Mack was traded, the silver and black have 66 sacks. The 2016 Defensive Player of the Year has 30 by himself.

With the draft picks the Raiders got in the trade, they added Josh Jacobs, Damon Arnette and Bryan Edwards. While Jacobs is a stud at running back, Arnette and Edwards were wildly disappointing in their rookie seasons. It’s fair to say that the Raiders made a mistake by trading Mack.

Luckily, it’s not impossible for them to correct their mistake. The Raiders are desperate for an elite pass rusher while the Bears are desperate for a quarterback. David Carr, brother of quarterback Derek Carr, floated the idea that Las Vegas could bring the band back together and in exchange, the Raiders could give Chicago enough trade assets to land Watson.

Is Mack Still Worth 2 First-Round Picks?

Mack has left a serious hole in the Raiders’ defense since he was traded. He looked like he was going to go down as a team legend but was sent away before he even got a second contract. If there’s any way that the Raiders could reunite with the superstar, they should.

That said, the two first-round picks Carr suggested is way too much. When the Raiders traded Mack, the Bears were able to construct their own deal for him. Plus, Chigaco got a second-round pick. If the Raiders did the deal that Carr called for, they’d be taking a serious loss. Mack is older now and hasn’t had double digits sacks in the last two seasons. With all the money he’s making, the Raiders wouldn’t be wise to send that much draft capital to the Bears.

What Would Be Mack’s Value to the Raiders?

The Raiders have worked really hard to try and build through the draft but it hasn’t really worked. Outside of some strong picks in the 2019 NFL Draft and Kolton Miller in the 2018 NFL Draft, the team has not done a good job picking players. It’s hard to imagine they’re going to find the pass rusher they so desperately need in the 2021 NFL Draft.

With that in mind, if the Bears are open to a Mack trade, the Raiders should be willing to send a first and third-round pick for the six-time Pro Bowler. Moving off of Mack’s contract would give Chicago the money to afford Watson and the picks they got from the Raiders would also be valuable. For Las Vegas, they’d get one of the best pass rushers in the NFL and fix Jon Gruden‘s biggest mistake since joining the team. It’s a win-win for both sides.

