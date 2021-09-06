K.J. Wright Snaps in Raiders Presser: ‘I’ve Been P***** off All Offseason’

It came late but the Las Vegas Raiders may have made one of their best moves of the offseason shortly before their first game. Inexplicably, veteran linebacker K.J. Wright remained unsigned for almost the entirety of the offseason. Even at 32 years old, he remains one of the better linebackers in the NFL.

With the Raiders dealing with injuries at the position, they decided to pick up Wright, who used to play under defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. The former Pro Bowler hasn’t been on a team in months but the fire still burns. He was asked if he’s starting to lose the hunger to compete this late in his career. He snapped back and made it clear that he is as motivated as ever.

“C’mon, now. Listen, listen, this offseason, I’ve been p***** off all offseason,” Wright said Monday, September 6. “I’ve been very, very angry. I’ve been at peace, but I’ve been mad at the same time, if that makes sense. I had a lot of people doubting me this offseason and I’m still keeping it going. I’m thankful to be here, but that burning desire that you’re talking about, it’s on 100 right now.”

Wright is fired up to be back on a football team. The Raiders need that as they’ve struggled at linebacker for years.





Wright Already Connecting to Teammates

Wright missed all of training camp but he said he’s in the best shape of his career. That’s good to know as the Raiders will likely need him to play soon. Nicholas Morrow was supposed to start but is out for at least three weeks with a foot injury. Wright needs to acclimate quickly and it looks like things are already going well.

“It’s a new chapter and I felt like guys welcomed me in with open arms,” Wright said. “Coach Gruden introduced us in the team meeting. It felt really good to be out here and I feel like I’m connected with the guys already.”

Wright should fit in well with the Raiders’ defense and the learning curve shouldn’t be too steep due to his familiarity with Bradley.

Wright Believes Team Is Hungry

The Raiders have yet to have a winning season under Jon Gruden but are getting closer. The team finished 8-8 last season and could’ve easily had a better record if the defense was even just average. Wright can already sense that the team is eager to win.

“This team is hungry,” Wright said. “There’s a good energy here. Everybody wants to be successful that’s in this building. So I love it. There’s really good vibes. We’ve got make sure we start fast on Monday. Start fast and come out ready to work.”

Las Vegas’ offense should be solid so how good the overall team is will depend on how the defense steps up. The Raiders could have an elite linebacker corps with Wright, Cory Littleton and Denzel Perryman can play up to their full potential. Things are looking up for the team’s defense.

