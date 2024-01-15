Former HC With Ties to Star QB Emerges as Favorite for Antonio Pierce’s OC

The Las Vegas Raiders haven’t started getting serious about their head coaching search yet but it’s looking like interim head coach Antonio Pierce is the favorite to get the job. While Pierce impressed with how well the defense played once he took over, the offense finished 23rd in points per game.

If he gets the head coaching job, who he hires as offensive coordinator will be very important. According to a report from Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd, it appears a favorite has emerged.

“If [Pierce] gets the job, keep an eye on Kliff Kingsbury as his offensive coordinator. … I have a source that told me that Kliff Kingsbury is his likely OC if he gets the job,” Cowherd said on the January 15 episode of “The Herd.”

Kingsbury is currently a senior offensive analyst and quarterbacks coach for USC under Lincoln Riley but was the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals last season. The majority of his experience comes in the college ranks where he most notably was the head coach at Texas Tech from 2013 to 2018 and coached Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

He spent four seasons coaching the Cardinals and led them to the playoffs in 2021. However, he could only accumulate a 28-37 record. In addition to being a coach, Kingsbury also played in the NFL as a quarterback from 2003 to 2006.

.@ColinCowherd has an interesting update from a source if the Raiders end up hiring Antonio Pierce as HC 👀 pic.twitter.com/SOrlaGc3uM — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 15, 2024

Is Kliff Kingsbury a Good Fit?

Kliff Kingsbury didn’t have a strong track record as a head coach at the NFL or college levels. However, he’s proven to be a strong offensive mind. Notably, he likes to employ an air raid-style offense that was popularized by Mike Leach. It’s a type of offense that likes to throw the ball a lot.

With Kingsbury calling plays, the Cardinals were top-10 in yards per game in 2020 and 2021. While he’s known to favor the passing game, Arizona was also top-10 in rushing in both of those seasons. Antonio Pierce is an old-school coach who likes to run the ball so he’d only hire Kingsbury if he believed the coach would develop a run game.

The Raiders could certainly do worse than Kingsbury. He’s been calling plays for a long time and has experience as a player. He’s somebody who could own the offense while Pierce focuses on the defense and big-picture stuff. Also, Kingsbury has played a role in developing some of the top quarterbacks in the NFL like Kyler Murray and Patrick Mahomes. The Raiders will likely be looking to add a quarterback this offseason so Kingsbury would be a valuable asset to have in any potential development.

Kliff Kingsbury as Ties to Caleb Williams

One thing that could be interesting to watch in the coming months if Kliff Kingsbury is hired is his ties to quarterback Caleb Williams. The two worked closely together this last season at USC and Williams has spoken highly of the coach.

“Just a good relationship coach,” Williams said of Kingsbury in August 2023, per On3. “He gives you the real, and we’ll talk and have good conversations whether it’s now or down the line a couple years from now the way things work out. He’s been great. It’s awesome to have him and I can’t wait to get going.”

The Raiders don’t pick until No. 13 in the draft but Kingsbury could push the team to trade for the No. 1 pick if the Chicago Bears decide to keep Justin Fields.