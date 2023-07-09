Raiders Pushed to Sign 28-Year-Old Former Pro Bowler

The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled to field a solid defense for a very long time. The team hasn’t had a top-15 scoring defense since 2002. They have consistently been one of the worst defensive teams in the NFL for two decades.

A position the Raiders have struggled to address properly has been linebacker. Divine Deablo and Robert Spillane are the projected starters heading into the 2023 season, but the two have combined for 29 starts over their careers. As training camp nears, the Raiders may need to consider adding a veteran linebacker in free agency. Former New York Jets linebacker Kwon Alexander is still a free agent. He’s still just 28 and was a Pro Bowler with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017. In a July 7 column, Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton listed the Raiders as the best fit for the veteran linebacker.

“In recent years, Alexander has played well on all three downs. Since 2021, he’s allowed a passer rating below 90 and recorded four sacks and 13 tackles for loss,” Moton wrote. “Last season with the Jets, the 6’1”, 227-pounder only missed 5.5 percent of his tackle attempts. He’s a trustworthy veteran who can immediately fill a need in the middle of a defense.

“The Raiders should be the first team linked to Alexander. Even though Divine Deablo has a chance to develop into a starter and leader at the position, the club should consider a veteran who’s been there and done that already. Alexander fits the description.”

Would Kwon Alexander Be Fit With Las Vegas Raiders?

Kwon Alexander has played eight years in the NFL so he’s a savvy veteran. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the 44th-best linebacker in the league last season. Divine Deablo was the highest-graded Raiders linebacker last season and he was down at 56.

Alexander is a linebacker who can force the occasional turnovers. He has eight career interceptions and five fumble recoveries. Considering that he’ll likely come on a cheap contract (he played on a $1.27 million deal with the Jets last season), he would be a low-risk signing for the Raiders to make and would bring some experience to the team’s linebacker corps.

Antonio Williams got fucking rocked pic.twitter.com/lOw8KSmz23 — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) August 28, 2022

Las Vegas Raiders Defense Ranked 30th in NFL

The Raiders defense was bad last year and not many expect the group to improve. The team did use the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to add edge rusher Tyree Wilson, but not everybody is buying that will be a huge impact move in Year 1. On May 18, Arif Hasan of Pro Football Network ranked every defense in the NFL.

He had the Raiders all the way down at No. 30.

“The Raiders didn’t lose astounding players in free agency, but they didn’t replace those losses with big upgrades either, except perhaps with Marcus Epps at safety,” Hasan wrote. “The biggest improvement comes from draft pick Tyree Wilson at EDGE overtaking Clelin Ferrell. But with a weak secondary and linebacker unit, it’s hard to call that enough to see substantial change.”

The Raiders have an elite defensive end with Maxx Crosby, but he’s the only proven playmaker on the defense right now. The team really needs some young players to take leaps this year or it’s going to be a rough season for the defense.