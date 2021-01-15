Raiders Sign Massive Ex-Vikings Quarterback

The Las Vegas Raiders have decided to add some size to their quarterback room. The team announced on Friday that they’re signing Kyle Sloter, who is listed at 6-foot-5.

We have signed QB Kyle Sloter to a Reserve/Future contract. » https://t.co/zqdrsSN7i9 pic.twitter.com/gI4cwEhqk2 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 15, 2021

Sloter came into the NFL in 2017 as an undrafted free agent for the Denver Broncos. He’s also played for the Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears. He’s mostly just been a practice squad player and has never played in an NFL game.

The most appealing thing about Sloter is his size. He’s bigger than any other quarterback on the Raiders’ roster right now. He also has some versatility. He played wide receiver and running back in college. Las Vegas appears set at quarterback so Sloter will have a difficult time making the team but he could end up being a candidate for the Raiders’ practice squad quarterback.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Raiders Newsletter!

Will Raiders Bring Back Marcus Mariota?

Derek Carr proved once again to be quite durable this season. He started every game for the Raiders this season but did miss most of the Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a groin injury. In seven seasons, Carr has only missed two starts. The team invested a lot of money into Marcus Mariota this past offseason to serve as the backup but he only played in one game all season.

It’s becoming increasingly important for teams to carry competent backups at quarterback but the Raiders might want to use the Mariota money to open some cap space. They would add $10+ million in cap room if they cut him, according to Spotrac. He was impressive when he relieved Carr against the Chargers but he might be too pricey for a backup. Plus, there are some teams that might have more use for him. If the Raiders don’t have plans for Mariota to play meaningful snaps, they should let him go.

Nathan Peterman Hitting Free Agency

Nathan Peterman was healthy all year for the Raiders in 2020 but barely saw the field. He did spend a good chunk of the season as Carr’s backup while Mariota was on the injured reserve. He got a brief shot to play in the blowout loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12. He completed three of five passes for 25 yards and took two sacks.

Everybody knows that Jon Gruden is a fan of Peterman but he’s not going to be a starting quarterback anytime soon. That said, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Las Vegas brought him back. He’s spent two years in the system and it’s safe to assume that he’s got a solid understanding of it. Having him as a third-stringer or practice squad quarterback could be a good call.

Peterman is going to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason but the Raiders should bring him back. It’s unlikely he ever sees the field but it’s valuable to have players on the roster who understand Gruden’s complicated offense.

READ NEXT: David Carr Calls on Raiders to Swing Trade for Superstar Pass Rusher

