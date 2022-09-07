Recently Cut Raiders Pass Rusher Reunites With Kenyan Drake on Ravens

This offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders have found quite a few young players that they like, especially at linebacker and defensive end. One of the most interesting signings of the offseason was linebacker Kyler Fackrell. The linebacker has had multiple sacks in every season of his career outside of 2019, including 10.5 in 2018.

It appeared that he was set to be the Raiders’ third best pass rushing option behind Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones before he got injured and was placed on Injured Reserve. The team ended up cutting him from the roster. However, his injury is not serious enough to keep him from playing. After the Raiders cut him, the Baltimore Ravens signed him to the practice squad.

We have signed LB Kyler Fackrell to our practice squad. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 7, 2022

Fackrell is a smart addition for the Ravens as he’s still capable of rushing the passer. Baltimore needs a bounce-back season after missing the playoffs last year. Fackrell isn’t likely to make much of a difference early in the year but could get promoted to the active roster at points during the season. Baltimore was one of the weaker pass rushing teams last season and that need to change. Fackrell can possibly help in that regard. At the very least, he provides depth.

Fackrell Joins 2 Former Raiders

Fackrell should have a warm welcome in Baltimore as he’ll be seeing some former teammates. Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and running back Kenyan Drake spent the majority of training camp with the Raiders but were cut after it was clear they had no role. They both ended up getting picked up by the Ravens.

Baltimore must have been keeping a close eye on the Raiders as they’ve signed three of their players who were cut.

Denzel Perryman Excited for Season

The Raiders have gone young at linebacker this season with Denzel Perryman being the oldest of the group at 29. Jayon Brown is the only other linebacker on the roster over the age of 24. Perryman had a breakout year last season and should be one of the Raiders’ most important defensive players. He recently had a chance to discuss his motivation for a breakout season last year and how he gets excited as the season gets closer.

“Last season was one that I felt there was a lot of internal motivation for me,” Perryman told Muscle and Fitness. “I had gotten traded right before the season started. We’re professionals and we all understand it’s a business. But I had just signed to that team [Carolina Panthers]. Mentally, I felt like I was at a point where I was kind of second-guessing myself a little bit, but I was surrounded by great teammates and coaches who helped change all of that. Now with having these new guys and a new staff, it’s just resetting the clock again. It’s a lot of new faces and a new coaching system. It’s just about everyone coming together, getting acclimated with the system, and with how coach [Josh] McDaniels does things.

“When the season gets closer, I’m like a little kid on Christmas getting ready to go downstairs and open my presents. I know I’m a veteran now and going on year eight, but I still feel like a young guy and that’s what keeps me going. We’re all out there to work but it’s still fun for me. I feel like if I treat this like a job — I won’t say I won’t have as much fun — but then I’ll think more like a businessman than just going out there and doing what I’ve been doing since I was 6 years old.”