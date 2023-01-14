Blockbuster Trade Proposal Lands Raiders 26-Year-Old Former MVP

With plans to move on from Derek Carr this offseason, many expect the Las Vegas Raiders to go after a quarterback who has ties to head coach Josh McDaniels. There is no shortage of quarterbacks possibly available who would fit that description. Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett all played under McDaniels and all three will be free agents this offseason. There’s also the possibility that the New England Patriots would want to trade Mac Jones, which the Raiders could have an interest in.

Las Vegas also look to take a massive swing on a young superstar quarterback. Lamar Jackson’s situation with the Baltimore Ravens is becoming one to watch. He’s injured and not playing in the team’s playoff game this weekend. With him not playing, it’s likely that Baltimore’s season will be ending soon. Jackson didn’t sign a contract extension in the offseason and will be a free agent but the Ravens will use the franchise tag on him if they can’t reach an agreement on a new contract.

Jackson might not be thrilled with the fact that he didn’t get the contract he wanted last year and getting stuck with the franchise tag would only make the situation worse. It’s not impossible that he’d want to be traded in that situation. The Raiders should at least be keeping a close eye on Baltimore. Fox Sports’ Nick Wright pitched a trade that would land Jackson in Las Vegas.

The trade would send the Ravens the Raiders’ 2023 first-round pick, 2023 second-round pick, 2024 first-round pick and 2024 second-round pick.

Would Jackson Be a Fit With Raiders?

Raiders owner Mark Davis would almost certainly love the idea of bringing in Jackosn. His dynamic playing style would be a perfect fit in Las Vegas. Plus, he’s just 26 years old so he would solve the quarterback position for a long time.

While ownership would be on board, whether or not the coaching staff would be is less clear. McDaniels has spent almost his entire career coaching quarterbacks who stay in the pocket. Jackson is an underrated thrower of the football but what makes him so special is his ability to use his feet. McDaniels may prefer targeting a more traditional quarterback. That said, players of Jackson’s caliber rarely become available. The Raiders would at least have to do their research on a possible trade if he wants to be moved.

McDaniels Has Worked With Mobile QBs Before

McDaniels prefers quarterbacks who stay in the pocket but he’s not opposed to working with mobile quarterbacks. This is the coach who drafted Tim Tebow in the first round. He also had success coaching Cam Newton in 2020 and the former MVP had 12 rushing touchdowns. That’s when Newton was on the downswing of his career. Jackson is very much on the upswing.

The Raiders hired McDaniels in large part due to the fact that he’s supposed to be good at building an offense around his players. He didn’t show that he could do that in 2022 but he has in the past. If Jackson comes to Las Vegas, McDaniels will have to adjust his offense. That could end up being a great thing for the player and the coach.