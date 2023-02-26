Proposed Trade Sends MVP QB Projected to Sign $210 Million Extension to Raiders

Veteran quarterback options who are clear upgrades over Derek Carr are few and far between for the Las Vegas Raiders. The team decided to move on from the four-time Pro Bowler in hopes to improve upon the position. Jimmy Garoppolo is a solid quarterback but he’s not a better quarterback than Carr.

Aaron Rodgers would be an upgrade but he’s going to turn 40 during the 2023 season. The Raiders could always draft a rookie early but that would be a big risk. If the team wants to find a proven young quarterback who can lead the team for the next decade, they’ll have to pay a big price. The only proven young quarterback who could be available in a trade is Lamar Jackson. The former MVP and the Baltimore Ravens have still yet to agree on a contract extension. Signs point toward him eventually getting hit with the franchise tag. If that happens, trade talks could ramp up.

The Raiders have a lot they can offer the Ravens for the quarterback and they have the salary cap space to afford him. Fox Sports’ Nick Wright believes that Jackson is going to get traded and floated some trade ideas.

Wright pitched a trade on the February 21 episode of “The Herd” where the Raiders send the No. 7 and No. 38 picks and a first and second-round pick in next year’s draft to Baltimore for Jackson.

Agent Projects Jackson to Get $210 Million Contract

The biggest issue with a potential trade for Jackson isn’t compensation for the Ravens. He’s a former MVP and one of the best players in the NFL. Many teams would have no issues giving up four draft picks to get him. However, there’s been talk that he’s seeking a fully guaranteed contract. The only quarterback who has that right now is Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns.

Jackson would likely already be signed with Baltimore if they offered him a guaranteed deal worth over $200 million. Former sports agent Joel Corry wrote for CBS Sports that he sees the quarterback getting a $210 million contract over four years with $170 million in overall guarantees.

“The $52.5 million average yearly salary is a slight bump over Rodgers’ $50,271,667 per year,” Corry wrote. “The 4.43% increase doesn’t completely account for salary cap inflation. The salary cap is going up 7.97% from $208.2 million in 2022 to $224.8 million in 2023. When Rodgers’ deal is adjusted for salary cap inflation, it averages a little more than $54.275 million per year.”

Insider Says Jackson Hasn’t Asked for a Fully Guaranteed Deal

It’s possible another team outside of Baltimore is willing to give Jackson whatever contract he wants. There’s no guarantee that team is out there rethought. Watson’s deal is an outlier and Jackson might be backing off his stance of only accepting a fully guaranteed deal. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is reporting that the quarterback isn’t actually looking for that type of contract.

“I was absolutely and emphatically assured that Lamar Jackson has never asked for a fully guaranteed deal,” Smith said during a February 24 episode of “First Take.” “Now I don’t want to dispute or refute what other NFL insiders for this network and beyond are saying. .., But I just want to make sure that I’m clear and echoing what Lamar Jackson’s camp said because they personally reached out to me yesterday.”