Raiders Reportedly Release Overpriced Defensive Starter

The Las Vegas Raiders are clearly very committed to creating cap space this offseason. They’ve already reportedly released beloved starters in Richie Incognito and Gabe Jackson. They also let go of Tyrell Williams earlier in the offseason. It looks like another starter has been shown the door.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are releasing starting nickel corner LaMarcus Joyner.

The #Raiders are releasing DB Lamarcus Joyner, source said. He was set to make $9.95M and in this cap environment, that was tough to make sense of. Another starter available in FA. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2021

This is probably the least surprising move the team will make this offseason. Joyner hasn’t had much success since joining the Raiders. He frequently struggled and never made impact plays. He was a safety during his time with the Rams but the Raiders thought he could make an impact as a slot corner. That was a huge mistake and they wasted a good chunk of money on him. Joyner only had eight pass break-ups in 28 games with the Raiders.

Raiders Tried to Trade Joyner

Joyner struggled a lot with the silver and black but that doesn’t mean he’s a bad player. The smart move would be for him to go back to playing safety wherever he lands. He was never an elite safety but he was a capable starter.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Alber Breer, the Raiders actually tried to trade him before cutting him. Obviously, they didn’t find any takers. He was simply making way too much money for a player who hasn’t impacted a game in two seasons. Oddly enough, the Raiders never even tried him at safety despite having a major need there late in the season. Perhaps they didn’t buy into the notion that he was a good safety. His time with the Raiders certainly hurt his value in free agency.

The likely replacement for Joyner is hopefully already on the roster. The Raiders want Amik Robertson to play in the slot. He struggled during his rookie year but with a season under his belt, perhaps he can step up.

Raiders Have Been a Disaster in Free Agency

With Joyner getting cut, the Raiders are close to putting a bow on an all-time bad 2019 offseason. In Mike Mayock’s first year as general manager, the team traded for Antonio Brown, signed Tyrell Williams, LaMarcus Joyner and Trent Brown. Only one player from that group is still on the roster and he’s reportedly available in a potential trade.

Raiders 2019 free agency/trade adds: WR Antonio Brown: 3-years, $50M, cut before season began WR Tyrell Williams: 4-years, $44M, cut after two years, 42 catches S LaMarcus Joyner: 4-years, $42M, cut after two years, 0 INT OT Trent Brown: 4-years, $66M, available via trade — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 8, 2021

2020 wasn’t much better for the Raiders. Outside of the signing of Nelson Agholor, the team made some really questionable moves. Cory Littleton was wildly dissociating last season and the Carl Nassib signing might be one of the worst of the decade. Mayock and Jon Gruden both know football but they need to do a lot better.

They haven’t hit on a lot of their draft picks and haven’t had much success in free agency. The Raiders are not going to build a winner if they keep wasting money and draft picks. 2021 could be a make or break year for Mayock.

