Raiders Sign Record-Holding Rookie WR

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing rookie wide receiver Malik Flowers to the practice squad, per an October 12 announcement.

We have signed WR Malik Flowers to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/JDcix8ISCt — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 11, 2023

Flowers first came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent of the New Orleans Saints following this year’s draft but didn’t last long with the team. He eventually made his way to the Seattle Seahawks before getting let go again.

Though Flowers is having a hard time sticking on a roster, he does have some intriguing upside. He played college ball at Montana where he returned seven kickoffs for touchdowns throughout his tenure. That is tied for an NCAA Division I (FBS and FCS) record.

The Raiders haven’t had a kickoff return for a touchdown since 2011. It’s rarer for those types of touchdowns these days as the rules have progressed but perhaps the team is looking to get more from their return game. Flowers brings upside in that regard but right now, the kick-returning job is manned by DeAndre Carter.

Davante Adams Still Banged Up

Star wide receiver Davante Adams has yet to fully recover from a shoulder injury he suffered in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers. He was able to tough it out against the Green Bay Packers and it looks like he’s not planning on taking time off.

However, he did admit that he’s in a bit of pain right now.

“Yeah, making progress,” Adams said when asked about his injury during his October 11 press conference. “Still a little sore but making progress.”

Adams has missed games in the past due to injury but he has yet to miss a game since joining the Raiders.

Davante Adams Wants ‘Convincing Victories’

The Raiders haven’t beaten a team by double digits since Week 7 last season against the Houston Texans and they’ve only done it once since Davante Adams joined the team. While winning is the most important thing, Adams would like to see the Raiders be a little more decisive in some games.

“I mean, we obviously want to try to bundle up that feeling as much as possible,” Adams said. “But what I said more was about not even making this as close as what it was, because a game like that, we need to have some type of convincing victories that way we can really hold on to that feeling, not the feeling of just squeezing out.

“Obviously, defense did a great job coming through in the clutch at the end of the game, but we didn’t do much to help them out there. And we haven’t been this year, so that’s more what I’m focused on, rather than just squeezing victories by and being happy at that. I feel like there’s more to take from a game than just the win or loss. Depending on it, you can be on either side. Obviously, you’d rather win regardless, but you can win a game and look shitty, and we’ve done that too many times. So, you have to start changing the way it looks.”

The Raiders offense has yet to score more than 20 points a game this season, which is a big reason why they haven’t been able to win by double digits. It’s going to be difficult to win convincingly if the offense keeps struggling.