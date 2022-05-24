Raiders Rookie Abruptly Retires Before Playing Game

After an exciting offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders are starting up organized team activities. There are a lot of moving parts on the roster and there’s a new coaching staff so these OTAs will have added importance for the team. This is also the best time of year for rookies to start standing out and prove they are worth a roster spot.

Young players will be tested to see if they truly want to play in the NFL. The Raiders have already lost one player from their undrafted rookie class. The team announced that cornerback Malkelm Morrison has been placed on the Reserve/Retired list, which means that he’s decided to retire.

Raiders placed Malkelm Morrison on reserve retired list — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 23, 2022

Morrison played college ball at Army and went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Raiders decided to sign him so that he could compete for a roster spot. It’s unclear as to why he’s decided to retire from the NFL so young. Perhaps he has other opportunities he’d like to pursue. It’s not exactly easy to make an NFL roster as an undrafted rookie. He could also just be reevaluating his options. Morrison certainly has the athleticism to be an NFL player and the Raiders will retain his right if he decides to try out football again.

What to Look out for at OTAs

With OTAs underway, fans will start to learn a lot more about the Raiders in the coming weeks. Everybody knows that Derek Carr is the starting quarterback, Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby are the defensive ends and Hunter Renfrow and Davante Adams are the top receivers so there are other interesting storylines to watch. Perhaps the most interesting to watch will be how the offensive shapes up.

The only guarantee is that Kolton Miller will be the starting left tackle. Every other position is up for grabs. Andre James improved at center as last season went on but the Raiders drafted Dylan Parham in the third round and there’s a chance he plays center. 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood will be the most interesting player to watch. He was drafted to be a right tackle but the team moved him to guard. It remains to be seen where the new coaching staff envisions him in 2022.

Raiders Ranked 13th in NFL Power Rankings

Opinions surrounding the Raiders are as high as they’ve been in years. The team has made bold roster moves and hired Josh McDaniels as head coach. There are still a lot of unknowns with the team but they have a Super Bowl-level ceiling. However, they’re going to have to prove it on the field before people start fully buying into them.

NBC Sports’ Peter King recently ranked the Raiders as the 13th best team in the NFL:

Nice quiet offseason for the Raiders. New GM, new coach, new offensive superstar, new pass-rush superstar. Dave Ziegler, Josh McDaniels, Davante Adams, Chandler Jones: The spotlight is on all of you, right now. Adams has 432 catches and 47 TDs in his last four seasons playing with Aaron Rodgers; Jones had 59.5 sacks in his last four full seasons in Arizona. Those are huge adds. A defense with Maxx Crosby and Jones rushing the passer is almost as threatening as Darren Waller and Adams challenging defenses from day one.

