High-Ranking Raiders Executive ‘Shockingly’ Resigns, Releases Statement

The Las Vegas Raiders organization could be in for some big changes soon. Team President Marc Badain has been an important member of the franchise for 30 years but it’s coming to an end. Badain released a statement on Monday stating that he’s resigning to focus more on his family.

“The successful construction and operation of Allegiant Stadium has been unequivocally the most challenging part of my 30 years with the organization,” Badain said in a statement, via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. “Seeing it through to the end has been rewarding beyond measure. Together the Raiders and Las Vegas accomplished what seemed impossible. Now that the project is complete it is time for me to focus on my family and look ahead to new pursuits. I am forever grateful to MD for his unwavering support and friendship. I wish him and the Raider family the best. I will always feel a part of the team because everyone knows … once a Raider always a Raider.”

Badain started off as an intern for the Raiders all the way back in 1991. He slowly worked his way up to one of the highest positions on the team and was an important part of the move to Las Vegas. It appears that move took a big toll on Badain. Though he leaves the team now, he’ll always be an important part of their history.

Mark Davis Addresses News

Badain has been a person that team owner Mark Davis could rely on for years. For the first time since Davis took over the team, he won’t have Badain’s help anymore. He was the one to break the news and made sure to praise the now-former Team President.

“Today, I have accepted Marc Badain’s resignation as president of the Las Vegas Raiders,” Mark Davis said in a statement. “Marc has been an integral part of the Raider family for 30 years. Rising from a training camp driver to president of the entire organization. His efforts in helping to build the most magnificent stadium in the sports and entertainment capital of the world will never be forgotten. I wish Marc, his wife Amy, daughter Ali and sons Bernie and Zach all the best in whatever the future holds.”

Davis also praised Badain for all he did helping get Allegiant Stadium built.

“He has been a primary part of the stadium project from its inception,” Davis said. “A liaison with state and local officials, a lead negotiator on football matters and a leader on the business staff. His experience on both the football and business sides of the organization make him the best choice to lead the Raiders organization at this time. The greatness of the Raiders is in its future and the future starts now.”

Dan Ventrelle will serve as the interim president, who was previously an executive vice president and general counsel. He has been with the Raiders for 17 years.

More Change Coming?

While Badain has given a lot to the Raiders organization, there could be more going on the team is revealing. According to Scott Gulbransen of Silver & Black Today, nobody saw this resignation coming and this may not be the last high profile move we see.

Sources in #Raiders org tell me everyone was shocked and surprised by Badain’s departure and more changes are on the horizon. — Scott Gulbransen (@LVGully) July 20, 2021

Badain’s resignation could mean major organizational changes could be on the way. With the move to Las Vegas appearing to be a big success for the franchise, it’s surprising that the executives would be at odds. It will be something to watch as the Raiders enter training camp.

