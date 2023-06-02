Former Raiders Starting WR & Draftee Returning to NFL With AFC Contender

The XFL has been able to land a lot of former NFL players over the past year but many of the league’s best players will leave for NFL opportunities. Wide receiver Marcell Ateman was the second player selected in the 2023 XFL Skill Players Draft by the St. Louis BattleHawks. The former seventh-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders impressed during his brief stint in the XFL and is getting another chance in the NFL.

The Buffalo Bills announced that they’ve signed Ateman to a one-year deal.

We’ve signed WR Marcell Ateman to a one-year deal and released WR Braydon Johnson. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/Dd7EfoDfBQ — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) June 1, 2023

Ateman first came into the NFL as a seventh-round pick of the Raiders in 2018. He worked his way into the starting lineup as a rookie and started six games. He hasn’t been able to make an impact since his rookie year and didn’t play any snaps last season after a brief stint on the Arizona Cardinals. The Bills have one of the best passing offenses in the NFL and could use some more wide receiver help. There will be an opportunity for Ateman to earn a roster spot this season if he can build rapport with quarterback Josh Allen.

Jakobi Meyers Named Among Most Efficient Slot Receivers

For the Raiders, they have a very deep wide receiver corps. Davante Adams will be the most talked about player but there’s a lot of wide receiver talent in Las Vegas. The team added Jakobi Meyers this offseason and should be the team’s No. 2 option. Now that he’s away from New England and Adams will be soaking up much of the defensive attention, Meyers could be in for a very good year.

The Raiders have a slot receiver in Hunter Renfrow but the team will likely utilize multiple players inside. They should definitely be using Meyers in the slot due to the fact that he’s among the most efficient at the position, according to Pro Football Focus:

Meyers has been underrated since his time in New England. His grades have screamed consistency — since 2020, Meyers has posted 80.1, 74.6 and 75.8 receiving grades. Another reliable receiver, Meyers dropped just one pass, which came in Week 2 against Pittsburgh. Now, Meyers gets to reunite with Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas, so his job should get a lot easier running routes from the slot alongside his new teammate, Davante Adams.

Cam Sims & DeAndre Carter Impressing at OTAs

The Raiders are going to have to make some tough cuts at wide receiver. If Renfrow isn’t traded, there’s only going to be one or two wide receivers openings that aren’t already locked down. Cam Sims and DeAndre Carter might make things tough for head coach Josh McDaniels. According to Levi Edwards of Raiders.com, Carter and Sims are already impressing in organized team activities.

“Both appear to be making their presence felt within the offense, while Carter is also looking like a potentially great asset in special teams with his speed,” Edwards wrote. “Sims signed with the Silver and Black after spending his first five seasons with the Washington Commanders, with 18 starts to his name there. His sure-fire hands have been a highlight of OTAs, notable with his catch percentage of 62 for his career.”

Carter and Sims are battling for roster spots but they are already off to a strong start.