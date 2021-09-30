Raiders ‘Should Explore’ Trading QB, 2 Possible Suitors Named

For a brief moment, it looked like Marcus Mariota was actually going to have a role this season for the Las Vegas Raiders. In Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, the backup quarterback was inserted in the game and ran for 31 yards. Despite the impressive play, Mariota didn’t go back in for the rest of the game.

It was revealed after that he reaggravated a quad injury. He ended up on the injured reserve and it remains to be seen when he’ll be back. Starting quarterback Derek Carr is playing at an MVP level right now and is typically very durable. Mariota will be a free agent after the season and will likely pursue possible starting opportunities. If the Raiders don’t expect much from him, perhaps they think about trading him to a quarterback-needy team. Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report believes they should do just that:

Marcus Mariota will not be traded in the next week or two, but it is a concept the Raiders should explore as he works back to full health from the quadriceps injury he suffered in Week 1. Mariota does not have a path to the starting role in Las Vegas since Derek Carr has gotten off to a fantastic start. The former Oregon quarterback was signed as insurance for Carr a year ago, but it is clear that the Raiders will be fine without him. If needed, the Raiders could call on Nathan Peterman to be their backup.

Dolphins & Steelers as Possible Suitors?

The Raiders understand the value of having a good backup quarterback. They had an injury scare with Carr just a couple of weeks ago against the Pittsburgh Steelers. If he had to miss games, the team could still win some games with Mariota at the helm. That said, he can probably get a starting job in free agency next offseason. Considering his injury issues, the Raiders might be open to trading him and getting something out of it.

There are some solid teams that could be a quarterback away from playoff contention. Tansey named some teams that could use Mariota:

Las Vegas’ most-recent opponent, the Miami Dolphins, could explore that possibility. Jacoby Brissett is currently filling in for the injured Tua Tagovailoa. The Pittsburgh Steelers could be on Las Vegas’ radar as a trade partner too if Ben Roethlisberger continues to struggle and they want more starting experience than Mason Rudolph or Dwayne Haskins.

Will Raiders Trade Mariota?

It wouldn’t be the worst idea for the Raiders to trade Mariota but it’s not likely to happen. Carr having that injury scare is going to be in the back of Jon Gruden’s mind. Nathan Peterman has been in the system for three years now but there’s little indication that he’s improved enough to lead a possible playoff team.

Mariota almost led the Raiders to a win over the Los Angeles Chargers last season when Carr suffered a groin injury. He’s shown that he can lead the offense if necessary. Plus, the team has special packages for him that could come in handy if the offense ever struggles.

