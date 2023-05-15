Raiders Bring in Ex-Chiefs Rookie of the Year for Visit: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders came into the offseason with a big need at cornerback and it’s something they haven’t fully addressed. The team would be wise to add at least one more cornerback with starting experience. Luckily, there’s one with a Pro Bowl pedigree on the market.

Marcus Peters was one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL before injuries started to take a toll. He had a down 2022 season with the Baltimore Ravens, which led to them not bringing him back. Peters is an Oakland, California native who grew up a fan of the Raiders. He may now finally get the chance to play for his hometown team. According to The Athletic’s Vic Tafur, Las Vegas is bringing Peters in for a visit.

CB Marcus Peters is visiting the Raiders today. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) May 15, 2023

Though the Raiders now call Las Vegas home, the former Defensive Rookie of the Year for the Kansas City Chiefs shouldn’t mind playing for them. A visit doesn’t mean the team is signing him but it’s a good indication that they’re at least interested. The Raiders have a need at cornerback and Peters needs a home so if the price is right, there’s a good chance the two sides come to an agreement.

Would Peters Be a Starter on Raiders?

Peters is a three-time Pro Bowler but recently turned 30 and has an injury history. He was also Pro Football Focus‘ 49th-ranked cornerback in the NFL last season. That said, no current Raiders cornerback ranked above him besides Duke Shelley, who was signed earlier in free agency.

There’s a good chance that Peters would come to the Raiders to be a starter. It could be a trio of Shelley and Peters on the outside with Nate Hobbs playing in the slot. While that’s not the best trio in the NFL, it’s not a terrible one. Peters could also be due for a bounceback year. He suffered a torn ACL in 2021 and those injuries can take time to recover from. He played in 13 games last season and should be healthy right now. He also has the fiery personality to prove all of his doubters wrong. He could be in for a strong year playing for his hometown team if he ends up signing with the Raiders.

Raiders Ranked as 28th-Best Defense

While the Raiders have Maxx Crosby, who is one of the best defensive players in the NFL, and used the No. 7 pick on exciting pass rusher Tyree Wilson, opinions on the team’s defense aren’t very high. In fact, many believe they will have one of the worst defenses in the NFL this season. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes the Raiders defense has potential to be good in the future but he ranked them as the 28th-best unit right now.

“The unknown is how soon Wilson can get back to pre-injury (foot) form and how quickly the new pieces can gel under defensive coordinator Patrick Graham,” Knox wrote. “There’s potential here, but the Raiders probably won’t see a big defensive jump until late in the season and in 2024.”

Adding a cornerback like Peters could only help but the Raiders need a lot of young players to take leaps if they hope to have an improved defense.