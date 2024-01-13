Raiders Prepared to Make Final Call on Antonio Pierce: Insider

In the world of NFL coaching hires, the pattern is well-established. When a team has an opening and the first wave of rumors and candidates dies down, one coach will stand out as the frontrunner. Once that is reported on the national level, it is only a matter of time before the team hires the coach. That’s where things stand with owner Mark Davis and the Las Vegas Raiders, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that Antonio Pierce is now the “leading candidate” for the Raiders job.

As Schefter posted on Twitter/X: “Interim coach Antonio Pierce has emerged as the leading candidate to become the full-time head coach in Las Vegas, with the support of key players there, per league sources. There will be other options for Raiders’ owner Mark Davis to consider, but as one source said, ‘I would be blown away if Antonio weren’t the pick.’”

Interim coach Antonio Pierce has emerged as the leading candidate to become the full-time head coach in Las Vegas, with the support of key players there, per league sources. There will be other options for Raiders’ owner Mark Davis to consider, but as one source said, “I would be… pic.twitter.com/KhLmROeGAJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2024

The move would come after Pierce won the respect and loyalty of his players as the interim head coach, taking over on October 31. That followed a near-mutiny that led to the firing of former coach Josh McDaniels. The Raiders were 3-5 at the time but closed with a 5-4 run under Pierce that showed he was up to the job.

Antonio Pierce Won Over Players

Pierce, a former linebacker for Washington and the Giants, was the team’s linebackers coach entering last year, and had no prior head-coaching experience in the NFL or college. But his fiery leadership style and willingness to listen to his players earned him quick respect.

He made it a point to consult with his star players, too, especially wide receiver Davante Adams and defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Crosby, who has seen the team cycle through five head coaches in five years, has been outspoken about his desire to have Pierce stick around, as well as interim GM Champ Kelly.

“I have been very honest, and I have been very open about it. I love those guys. AP and Champ, I’ve been close with them ever since they been here. Before they got the jobs now. Selfishly, I want them to continue to be the head coach and GM. I’ve been very honest with them. I told Mark Davis the same thing,” Crosby said on the NFL Network last month.

“For me, I take it as an extra motivation to help this team win so they can be in the position they’re in now for the long term. For me, I’ve had a lot of head coaches and a lot of change in my five years and I just want stability and honesty. I feel like Antonio Pierce and Champ are everything that represents and comes with that. Those guys are super honest, they’re straightforward, and I think they’re doing an incredible job.”

From our interview with Maxx Crosby on The Insiders: The #Raiders star pass-rusher advocates for Antonio Pierce and Champ Kelly to stay right where they are. pic.twitter.com/FXw82dAPIM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 8, 2023

Raiders’ Mark Davis Hasn’t Interviewed Anyone Else

The Raiders have been linked to other coaching candidates since the end of the NFL season. Jim Harbaugh, the Michigan head coach, fueled rumors of possibly landing with the Raiders when he hired Don Yee, the agent for retired NFL star Tom Brady, who has close ties to team owner Mark Davis.

When the Titans fired coach Mike Vrabel, he, too, became a possibility for the Raiders, as NFL insider Albert Breer repeatedly stated. But, notably, the Raiders have not yet requested interviews for other coaching candidates.

But Pierce was always the favorite of the players. And if Schefter is right, Davis ultimately will listen to those players on Pierce.