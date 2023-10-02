Raiders Fan Harasses Mark Davis Over Josh McDaniels in Viral Clip

With the Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Josh McDaniels‘ record has the Las Vegas Raiders head coach falls to 7-14. Fans of the team have not been quiet about their displeasure with the head coach and now they’re taking the matter to owner Mark Davis himself.

During the Raiders’ matchup against the Chargers, a fan saw Davis sitting in his box seats when he started shouting “F*** McDaniels” repeatedly at the owner. The video was posted by @troysterr on TikTok on October 1 and contains NSFW language.

Davis didn’t acknowledge the disgruntled found but there’s no doubt that he heard him. There’s a growing sentiment around the fan base that McDaniels isn’t the right coach to lead the team. Davis has been supportive of the coach since hiring him last year but he’s always been a fan-friendly owner. He’s not going to be thrilled with the fact that his fans are going directly to him to express frustration with the head coach. The only way to quiet the fans is if the team starts winning but they are on a three-game losing streak right now.

Is Josh McDaniels on the Hot Seat?

The Raiders weren’t expected to be Super Bowl contenders this season but the year is off to an ugly start, especially on offense. Despite the fact that Josh McDaniels has an extensive offensive background, the team has yet to score more than 18 points in a game. The 15.5 points a game the team is averaging is tied for the fourth-worst in the NFL.

McDaniels appeared to be safe heading into this season but the Raiders’ offensive struggles have to be concerning to Mark Davis. The team has the fifth most expensive offense in the NFL, according to Spotrac, but hasn’t been able to score consistently all season. If McDaniels can’t at least get a talented offense to score points, it’s difficult to understand what he brings to the team as a head coach. It remains to be seen if Davis will make any drastic moves but he can’t be happy with how his team is performing. The Raiders were in the playoffs less than two years ago but they now look like one of the worst teams in the NFL and have only gotten worse in McDaniels’ second year.

Josh McDaniels Discusses Decision to Start Aidan O’Connell

The Raiders had a tough task against the Chargers as starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was out with a concussion. Instead of going with 15-year veteran Brian Hoyer, the team decided to start rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell.

Hoyer has been Garoppolo’s backup through the first three games of the season while O’Connell has been inactive. Josh McDaniels explained the thought process behind the decision to start the rookie.

“We were getting ready for any situation,” McDaniels said during his October 1 postgame media availability. “When we finish the preseason, if you go into a regular-season game and a rookie has no opportunity to practice at all, it’s a different conversation. To put him in there (as the backup in Week 1) and he has no repetitions during the week, it could be a little tough, which is why we went with Brian in that role.

“This was different,” McDaniels continued, “so (O’Connell) had an opportunity to take reps every day … and because of that, we just felt like we’d keep Brian in the role that he’s in and go ahead and give Aidan a shot.”