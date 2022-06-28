Raiders Owner Mark Davis Under Fire After New Allegations Emerge: Report

Since Mark Davis took over ownership of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2011, it’s been a rocky road. On the field, the team has only had two winning seasons in that span. Off the field, there have been a number of issues to plague the team. Las Vegas has been praised for the offseason moves that brought Davante Adams and Chandler Jones to the team. For the first time in a long time, there is genuine hype regarding what the Raiders can do on the field this season.

However, the team continues to be plagued with off-the-field issues. Back in May, owner Davis fired team President Dan Ventrelle after 18 years with the franchise. Upon his firing, Ventrelle came out and said that he was let go as retaliation for bringing up allegations of workplace misconduct to Davis. A new report from Briana Erickson and Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal has shed light on how the “storied franchise enabled a culture in Oakland and Las Vegas that left them feeling unsupported, underpaid and at risk of retaliation if they voiced concerns.”

Many of the allegations reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal center around how the Raiders created a “boys club and the mob wrapped in one” as a woman who spoke to the newspaper put it. Nicolle Reeder filed a class-action lawsuit against the team in 2020 for violating California labor law and got honest about her experience.

“When you’re in that environment, it’s kind of like survival of the fittest,” Reeder told Erickson and Akers.

While Ventrelle is claiming that he raised concerns about the alleged workplace misconduct, former Raiders human resources employee Nicole Adams tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the former team President was involved.

“Dan was involved in every situation that happened, every situation of harassment, every situation of a hostile working condition,” she said.

Adams also alleged to the newspaper that Ventrelle, would be ready to pay off anybody who came with a formal complaint against that person,” when he was general counsel with the team.

Davis Not Ready to Address the Situation

None of the allegations reported on by the Las Vegas Review-Journal directly accuse Davis of misconduct. However, there is a sense among employees that he isn’t providing the necessary leadership.

“To Mark’s credit, he does a good job of taking care of the players and providing them resources,” an anonymous source told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “But part of that makes you feel like it’s a facade. If you’re a truly good leader and organization builder, then you treat everybody well. Not just a certain faction.”

Davis isn’t eager to address the report quite yet but did say he will speak out in the future.

“Eventually, I will have something to say about all of this, but not right now,” Davis told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

This Is a Situation to Watch

The NFL won’t be thrilled by this report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The Raiders are one of the marquee franchises in the league and Las Vegas has turned out to be an excellent football market. Davis is known to be the poorest owner in the NFL and he’s very much an outsider among owners.

There won’t be a lot of owners coming to his defense if he starts to find himself in hot water. It remains to be seen if the NFL will launch a full investigation into the allegations of misconduct but it is a situation to watch closely.

