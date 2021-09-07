Raiders Re-Sign LB After Brief Stint With Bills

The Las Vegas Raiders linebacker corps has come a long way. It was once considered the weakest position group on the entire team but it’s now looking like a possible strength. The team has added proven veterans like K.J. Wright and Denzel Perryman and is bringing back former Pro Bowler Cory Littleton.

One player who was around during the dark days was Marquel Lee. He started 19 games for the Raiders between 2017 and 2019. He was out of the NFL last season but tried to make a comeback with the Buffalo Bills this offseason. He spent training camp with the team but was part of their final roster cuts. With him hitting free agency again, the Raiders decided to bring him back on the practice.

We have signed LB Marquel Lee to the practice squad. In a corresponding move, we have released LB Max Richardson from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/0uCLetHQXu — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 3, 2021

To make room for Lee, the Raiders had to let go of undrafted free agent rookie Max Richardson.

Lee is an interesting player for the team to bring back on the practice squad. The reason he was originally let go was due to injury issues. He’s healthy now and could provide solid depth if Las Vegas needs it. He won’t have a ton of familiarity as former defensive coordinator Paul Guenther is gone but he did spend two years under Jon Gruden and should know many of the players still on the roster.

Raiders LB Corps Has Solid Depth Now

In years past, Lee was able to be a key player on defense and get plenty of snaps. That shouldn’t be the case this year. The Raiders have done a lot of work to revamp the group and it should be the best it’s been in years.

Wright and Littleton are former Pro Bowlers who have been among the better linebackers in the NFL. Perryman and Nick Kwiatkoski are solid veterans who can be very useful if they can stay healthy. Not only is the Raiders’ linebacker corps solid at the top, but they also have good depth. Once Nicholas Morrow returns from injury, linebacker should be one of the strongest position groups for the team this year.

Perryman Talks Familiarity With Defense

The linebackers the Raiders have added as of late do have familiarity with the defense. Both Perryman and Wright have been coached by defensive coordinator Gus Bradley before. Though Perryman was a late addition to the team, he feels confident that he’ll get up to speed quickly.

“I’m comfortable,” Perryman said last week. “I’ve been in the defense for like four years with Gus Bradley, so I’m more than comfortable.”

Not only will the transition be easy for Perryman, but he can also be a resource for players still trying to learn the defense.

“I know I haven’t played a full season yet, but just my experience, I can bring some knowledge to the some of the younger guys on this team, especially on the defense,” Perryman said.

Things are looking up for the Raiders defense this season.

