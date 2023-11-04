Ex-Raiders WR Drawing Interest From Teams as 5-Year Long Suspension Ends: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders have had some really bad luck at wide receiver prior to trading for Davante Adams last year. One of the first notable moves former head coach Jon Gruden made when taking over the team was trading a third-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

In his first season with the Raiders, Bryant was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement from a previous suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. After nearly five years away from the NFL, Bryant appears to be eyeing a comeback.

According to a November 4 X post from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the wide receiver has been reinstated by Commissioner Roger Goodell. Not only that, but he’s “drawing interest from teams” about a potential comeback.

Veteran WR Martavis Bryant, who last played in the NFL in 2018, has been reinstated by Commissioner Roger Goodell and is drawing interest from teams, per his agent James Peterson. Bryant, 31, has been training for a comeback and played in the XFL last summer. pic.twitter.com/2jDHNCiN6e — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 4, 2023

A comeback for Bryant at this stage in his career is a long shot. He’s 31 now and his best asset was his speed. It’s hard to imagine he’ll still have the same speed after not playing at the NFL level for five years. That said, there could be a team out there willing to give a spot on the practice squad to see if he has any juice left.

Considering he’s been able to stay out of trouble for the past several years, it would be a low-risk move for a team to make.

Davante Adams Says Las Vegas Raiders Needed a Change

In other news, the Raiders made a big change this week with the firing of head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler. The team was 3-5 and headed in the wrong direction after back-to-back ugly losses.

Davante Adams has been frustrated all season but has appeared much happier since the news broke. While he’s not celebrating Ziegler and McDaniels losing their jobs, he agrees that a change needed to be made.

“Don’t get it confused, it’s not a celebration that we have a new coach and that there’s been changes made,” Adams said during his November 2 media availability. “It was time, obviously, one way or the other for some type of change. Just to bring a little juice in and revitalize the team a little bit.

“It’s more of a mindset that we’re trying to … not force, but just have moving forward to be as positive as possible. There is a definitive shift now where we can say things are different and we have an opportunity to change it. Our mindset is to have fun and enjoy our time in this building. It’s been feeling like work too much.”

What’s Next for Las Vegas Raiders?

Antionio Pierce is now the Raiders’ interim head coach and he has nothing to lose. If the team isn’t very good under him, it’s not his fault as he didn’t build this team. If the Raiders are awesome or at least more competitive the rest of the way, he’ll get a lot of credit for making that happen.

At this point, it’s impossible to know how the Raiders will look under Pierce. He’s never been a head coach before at the NFL or college level. The players clearly have an affinity for him but that can only take a team so far. One thing’s for sure: it’s hard to imagine the team could be any worse than it has been so Pierce is playing with house money.