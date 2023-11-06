Ex-Raiders WR Fresh off Lengthy Suspension Lands Workout with Cowboys

It’s been a long time since wide receiver Martavis Bryant was involved with the NFL. In fact, he hasn’t played a game since the Raiders were still in Oakland, California back in 2018.

He was suspended indefinitely by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in 2018 but was recently reinstated, per a November 6 X post from The Athletic’s Dianna Russini. The reporter also added that Bryant is getting a workout with the Dallas Cowboys.

Bryant was suspended for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement following a previous suspension for violating the league’s drug policy. As a player who was suspended multiple times, the NFL didn’t show much interest in lifting the suspension for a long time.

Now that it’s been five years and Bryant has stayed out of trouble, the league is ready to give him another shot. The Cowboys have struggled to get production from its wide receivers as CeeDee Lamb is the only wide receiver with over 250 receiving yards (824).

Dallas wasn’t able to add a wide receiver at the trade deadline, which is likely why they’re interested in Bryant.

Does Martavis Bryant Still Have Juice Left in the Tank?

Martavis Bryant is 31 now and hasn’t played a down of NFL football since November of 2018. He was known for his ability as a deep threat before he was suspended. He averages 15.1 yards per reception throughout his career. He ran a 4.42 40-yard dash prior to joining the NFL but it remains to be seen if he still possesses that speed.

In eight games with the Raiders in 2018, he had just 19 catches for 266 yards. He was most recently playing for the Vegas Vipers of the XFL where he had 14 catches for 154 yards. It doesn’t hurt for a team like the Cowboys to take a look at him but it’s difficult to see what kind of upside Bryant might still have. His career high for yards in a season was 765 in 2015.

Even when he was in his prime, he was a good No. 3 wide receiver. Now that he’s been out of the NFL for so long, it’s hard to imagine he’ll be better than a decent No. 4 wide receiver.

Davante Adams Talks Lack of Targets

The Raiders got a divisive 30-6 win over the New York Giants in Week 9 but star wide receiver Davante Adams wasn’t overly involved. He had just four catches for 34 yards. He’s spoken out about his frustration with how little involvement he’s had in the offense at points this season but he was signing a different tune after the Giants win.

He didn’t have any complaints about how he was used in Week 9 considering the Raiders dominated.

“I knew that was gonna come up,” Adams said during his November 5 postgame media availability. “It is what it is, like I said, it’s about how it looks and it looked how it is supposed to look out there. We weren’t perfect by any means but we were able to run the ball and do things that we set out to do since I have been here. One way or the other, we figured it out. I’m not concerned about that. Like I said, all that other stuff will take care of itself.”