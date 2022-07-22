Raiders Sign Ex-Colts Starting DB, Place WR & Rookie on PUP List

There’s been quite a bit of roster movement during the early days of training camp for the Las Vegas Raiders. The team has had to adjust due to some injuries but is also continuing to try and improve the roster. One area the team has made some has been in the secondary.

Las Vegas recently cut veteran safety Dallin Leavitt and waived Stanford Samuels III. They also signed Isiah Brown. The signings didn’t stop there as the Raiders announced that they are bringing in veteran safety Matthias Farley.

We have signed free agent S Matthias Farley, Additionally, we have placed DT Vernon Butler on the Non-Football Injury List and WR Dillon Stoner on the Physically Unable to Perform List » https://t.co/Qeyhp1ZVjp pic.twitter.com/DbXqVRRoZX — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) July 21, 2022

Farley came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2016. Since then, he’s played for the Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans. His most notable stint was with the Colts where he started 15 of 16 games in 2017. He hasn’t started much since 2017 but has played in many games. Over the course of his six-year career, Farley has caught three interceptions and made 174 combined tackles. He’s a solid veteran for the Raiders to pick up this late in the offseason and could provide good depth at safety.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Dillon Stoner & Matthew Butler on PUP List

The Raiders haven’t gotten too banged up this offseason but there have been several additions to the Physically Unable to Perform List. The team first placed Johnathan Hankins, Trayvon Mullen and Bilal Nichols on the PUP List but more additions are coming.

The team announced that second-year wide receiver Dillon Stoner and rookie defensive tackle Matthew Butler have been added to the list. This is bad news for both players as they’re young and need to get in as many reps as possible. This could be a big problem for Stoner who is certainly on the roster bubble with the Raiders making additions at wide receiver this offseason. As a rookie, Butler should be safe but Stoner will have a much harder time making the roster. He’ll have to hope that the injury isn’t too serious and that he’ll be able to do enough in training camp to at least earn a spot on the practice squad.

Davante Adams Making Plays at Training Camp

No matter what the Raiders do in training camp, there’s one man who will overshadow almost everything. Davante Adams was traded to the team this offseason after nine dynamic seasons with the Green Bay Packers. There’s ample excitement in the fan base for him to make his debut but that’s still several weeks away.

In the meantime, the Raiders are posting plenty of Adams content. The team dropped a slow-motion video of the wide receiver running a route.

Adams will make much more impressive plays in the coming months and years but it’s still exciting for the fan base to see him in silver and black. He’s one of the most hyped Raiders players in years. There’s a lot of work to do ahead but Adams has been putting in the work long before training camp. It should be another big season for the best wide receiver in the NFL.

READ NEXT: Carl Nassib Breaks Silence on Getting Cut by Raiders

