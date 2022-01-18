Raiders’ Maxx Crosby Shares Strong Reaction to Mike Mayock Firing

Something was fishy with the Las Vegas Raiders when news came out that they were requesting permission to interview general manager candidates while Mike Mayock was still employed. Soon after that news leaked, the team announced that they had decided to fire the general manager. The Raiders have had some really big misses in the draft and free agency but those could’ve been pinned on former head coach Jon Gruden, who had the final say on personnel matters before his resignation.

In the end, owner Mark Davis clearly didn’t see it that way as he relieved Mayock of his duties. While Mayock and the Raiders made their fair share of boneheaded decisions, they also made some great ones. Drafting Maxx Crosby in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft was possibly the best move. The defensive end was just selected to his first Pro Bowl and named Second-Team All-Pro. He’s one of the best young pass rushers in the NFL. He’s going to be an important piece for the Raiders going forward but he’s saddened to see Mayock go.

“It’s tough, man,” Crosby said on The Rich Eisen Show in response to Mayock being fired. “Mike, the things he’s done for me like you said, he drafted me. He’s done so much for me, always looked out for me, constantly just being there. … I can’t say how much I appreciate him. It’s crazy, I was just in his office two days ago, had an amazing talk and then the next day I got the news.”

Mayock was a hard worker and a straight shooter. Perhaps he could’ve done a better job without Gruden around but Davis clearly didn’t want to take that risk.





Crosby Endorses Bisaccia for Head Coaching Job

With Mayock being shown the door, the chances of interim head coach Rich Bisaccia getting the permanent job seem to have decreased. If the players have it their way, it won’t even be a question who the head coach is next season.

“Rich is one of a kind,” Crosby said. “Everybody’s been asking what’s going to happen, and everybody knows my vote and I made that very clear. I love Rich. I think he’s the best man for the job and he’s come in and done such an amazing job. We’ve won 10 games with a team that’s had tragedy, loss, everything you can imagine and he’s found a way to get a group of guys to come together and win football games in January and December, which is rare. … Rich is the real deal. He’s a leader of men and that’s all you can ask for.”

Quarterback Derek Carr has also endorsed Bisaccia. Davis will have to take that into account before making a decision. Moving on from the beloved coach could irk a number of players. Both Carr and Crosby are entering the last years of their contracts.

Davis Has a Tough Decision on His Hands

What Bisaccia did this season deserves a lot of credit. Not many coaches could’ve kept this team relevant, let alone get them to the playoffs. He’s clearly a great leader and players play hard for him. Plus, he has no ego, which is hard to find in NFL coaches.

Perhaps Bisaccia is the right guy to keep the head coaching job but it won’t be an easy decision. The Raiders have an attractive opening that could garner interest from some of the best coaches available. Bisaccia was the right guy to lead the team this season but is he the right guy to lead them for the next decade? It’s impossible to know for sure and it shouldn’t be a decision that Davis comes to lightly.

