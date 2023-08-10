Maxx Crosby Puts Raiders on Notice: ‘I’m Sick of That S***’

Despite having the 26th-ranked scoring defense in the NFL last season, the Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best defensive players in the league in Maxx Crosby. He is committed to the team and under contract until 2026 but he’s not mincing words about what his goals are.

In four seasons with the team, he has been to the playoffs just once in 2021 and lost in the Wild Card round to the Cincinnati Bengals. Crosby decided to come and make it clear that he doesn’t want to do a prolonged rebuild.

“You know, for me, I just worry about the day. I’m worried about getting better today and then tomorrow when it gets here, I’m worried about that,” Crosby said in his August 10 press conference. “Every single day, I come in here, I think about winning. I don’t do this year ‘round to come in and not make the playoffs — I’m sick of that s***. And I want to keep winning.”

While Crsoby isn’t happy with the Raiders’ losing ways, he still has a lot of love and appreciation for the team.

“I want to get back in the playoffs. I want to be in Cincinnati on the road in a hostile environment — that’s why I play the game. That’s why I work the way I work,” Crosby added. “I come here and I do this all year. And, like I said, I want to win championships. I want to be at the top of the game. I want to be the No. 1 guy, regardless of position. But I work for that every single day.

“So, yeah, I’m fired up for this organization. I love all the people in here. And I’m really just trying to be my best version of myself and lead by example.”

The Raiders haven’t won a playoff game since 2002 and Crosby is highly motivated to change that.

Video: #Raiders Pass-Rusher Maxx Crosby told media: "I'm sick of this sh-t.", and wants to make the playoffs “Every single day, I come in here, I think about winning. I don’t do this year ‘round to come and not make the playoffs. I’m sick of that sh-t.”pic.twitter.com/hMTvQUZaa9 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 10, 2023

Las Vegas Raiders Predicted to Miss Playoffs Again

Maxx Crosby may need to wait a little longer before he’s back in the playoffs. Expectations aren’t high as many pundits believe the Raiders are the worst team in the AFC West.

In his recent predictions for the 2023 season, Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd had the Raiders finishing last in the division.

“I think Vegas ends up being pretty bad,” Cowherd said in the June 15 episode of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd.” I think Denver’s significantly better, battles until the last weekend for the Chargers for a playoff spot. Kansas City, who played nine rookies last year, they’re only going to get better. Kansas City will finish as the No. 2 seed in the AFC to Jacksonville, but Kansas City wins the division.”

The Raiders could still surprise people this season but it appears they are a year or two away from being true playoff contenders.

Maxx Crosby Praises Jimmy Garoppolo

Whether or not the Raiders will be in the race for a playoff spot this season could come down to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. He’s had an up-and-down training camp thus far but Maxx Crosby is noticing improvement in recent days.

“He came out the last two days, he’s been incredible,” Crosby said

If Garoppolo can be an upgrade over what Derek Carr was last season, the Raiders’ chances of making the playoffs will be much improved.