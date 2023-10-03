Richard Sherman Wants to See Maxx Crosby Leave Raiders & Names 3 Potential Fits

Despite getting 2.0 sacks against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby couldn’t do enough to help the team win as they lost 24-17. Crosby is the only player on the team with more than 1.0 sack and he’s not getting much help on defense.

The Raiders have not had a top-20 scoring defense since Crosby joined the team in 2019 and some would like to see him move on. Former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman is hoping to see Crosby join another team.

“Maxx Crosby deserves a lot of credit than he’s getting,” Sherman said on the October 1 episode of the “The Richard Sherman Podcast.” “But he plays for the Raiders and they always have something overshadowing him.

“But Maxx Crosby has been an amazing player in the National Football League for a long time and is continuing to make an impact week in and week out. I just hope he gets to a team that could utilize him correctly.”

Sherman went on to mention the San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys as teams where he’d like to see Crosby play. He’s only 26 and is Pro Football Focus‘ fifth-highest graded edge defender in the NFL right now. He’d be worth a lot in a possible trade.

"My goodness, he is wasting away in Las Vegas" —@RSherman_25 just wants what's best for Maxx Crosby pic.twitter.com/WcnfO0zlp0 — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) October 2, 2023

Would Las Vegas Raiders Ever Trade Maxx Crosby?

The last time the Raiders had a generational pass rusher named Khalil Mack, they traded him to the Chicago Bears before the 2018 season. He’s on the Chargers now and just had 6.0 sacks in a single game against the Raiders. Elite pass rushers aren’t easy to come by so it’s difficult to envision a scenario where the team would trade another one.

Even if the Raiders are going to go through a rebuild, Maxx Crosby is a player that they should build around. He’s also a massive fan favorite so the fans wouldn’t be happy to see him go. Crosby would likely get the Raiders more than two first-round picks in a trade but draft picks aren’t guaranteed to be great players. While there would be plenty of interest in Crosby around the NFL if the Raiders were starting to trade away top players, he’s one of the players who are unlikely to be available.

Josh Jacobs Tired of Losing

Maxx Crosby has been a premier player in the NFL for a few years now and the Raiders have other premier players on the roster like Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams. Adams and Crosby have voiced their frustrations this season and now Jacobs is letting his show.

He is fed up with the losing ways in Las Vegas.

“We did a lot of stuff to ourselves,” Jacobs said during his October 1 postgame media availability. “Until we’re willing to look in the mirror and be willing to correct those things, it’s going to keep happening. … It’s undisciplined football, and this league is too competitive, and there are too many guys that are good out there to go out there and not do the little things right every play. It’s just going to be what it is.

“I am tired of losing. I am tired of f***ing losing, man. Every day I go in there and work my ass off, so eventually something’s gotta give.”