Raiders’ Maxx Crosby Has Strong Words for Chargers Star: ‘So Weak to Me’

Los Angeles Chargers star Joey Bosa has been on the Las Vegas Raiders‘ bad side for a couple of years now and it’s not entirely due to his play on the field. Last season, Bosa said Derek Carr “shuts down” when he gets pressured. His comments were met with a lot of pushback and he quickly became one of the most hated players by the Raiders fan base.

Following the Chargers’ playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Bosa complained about the officiating and commented about how he was held much of the game without receiving any calls. Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is another player who is frequently held but rarely gets a call to go his way. However, he prefers to keep his complaints to himself. He recently spoke about the lack of calls he gets and threw some major shade at Bosa in the process.

“Couple games ago, when f***ing dude had a meltdown and blaming the refs,” Crosby said on the January 31 episode of the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast. “And I see dudes blaming — ‘Oh, f***ing O-linemen hold all the time, refs don’t call it.’ Like, I’ll never be that guy, bro. S*** like that is so weak to me. You’re gonna get held. I know I get held all the time. You watch the Rams’ last drive against us. I was getting literally tackled, but I’m not gonna go and double down and go look like a little f***ing crybaby.”

Maxx Crosby calling a certain chargers player a cry baby 😹😹😹 pic.twitter.com/fM5hlkhdOs — Raider 🅿️eyton (@PeytonRaider) February 1, 2023

Crosby Not Happy About All-Pro Snub

Crosby and Bosa have very different backgrounds. The latter was a star at Ohio State and National Champion who was the No. 3 overall pick in 2016. Crosby was a fourth-round pick from a small school whose biggest achievement in college was being named First-team All-MAC. However, Crosby has already been named to more All-Pro teams than Bosa and likely should’ve had another selection this season.

Crosby was considered a shoo-in to at least make the second-team this year but the Assoicated Press decided that Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick was more deserving. The Raiders weren’t happy with the news and neither was Crosby.

“That s*** f***ing pissed me off,” Crosby said of getting snubbed from the All-Pro team. ” … It’s like anything else, bro. When I look at it, you have this own story in your head [that says] this is how it’s going to go: I want this, I want [this], I’m going to get this.”

Crosby Believes Draft Status Hurts Him

As noted earlier, players like Bosa who were highly-touted coming out of college get a bit more attention in the media than Crosby. He believes that’s a reason why he doesn’t get enough national respect as some other notable pass rushers.

“I feel like people on the outside world didn’t respect me, like, fully as like a Myles Garrett or a T.J. Watt just because they’re all first-round picks, they’re all top-10 guys, they’re all consistently ballers,” Crosby said. “So for me, going into this year, my attitude was like: ‘f*** that.’ Like, I’m that guy. Like, I’m going to be that guy.”

If Crosy keeps playing at an elite level, nobody will be able to ignore him.