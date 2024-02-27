Raiders Predicted to Start Award-Winning QB With ‘Rare Arm Talent’ in Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders may be willing to trade up in the 2024 NFL Draft to get a quarterback that will prove difficult. There are several teams picking ahead of the team that need a quarterback, which could jack up the price to move up.

If the Raiders can’t get a top-five pick, they may need to consider selecting a quarterback later. Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. was 2023’s Maxwell Award-winner but his age (23), injury history and disappointing performance against Michigan in the National Championship game have caused his stock to slip.

He should be available to the Raiders at No. 13 and possibly even later in the draft. Seth Walder of ESPN went through and predicted the Week 1 starting quarterback for all 32 NFL teams and he predicted Penix to start for Las Vegas.

“Like the division rival Broncos, the Raiders need a quarterback and sit in a draft position where taking one makes a lot of sense,” Walder wrote in a February 27 column. “I’ve opted to pair them with Penix (Washington) here, in part because they’re behind Denver and Minnesota in the draft order and also because Penix was the sixth quarterback off the board in Matt Miller’s latest mock draft. But the Raiders might not need to pick Penix at No. 13; they could trade down and nab him later in Round 1 or take him in Round 2 if the board falls in their favor.”

Penix played six years of college football so he is one of the most NFL-ready quarterbacks in the draft.

Is Michael Penix Jr. Right Fit for Las Vegas Raiders?

As a pure passer, Michael Penix Jr. might be the best quarterback in the draft. The biggest issue facing him is that he doesn’t have the upside of some of the other prospects. Penix isn’t particularly athletic and doesn’t make a lot of plays outside of the pocket.

He also suffered two torn ACLs throughout his college tenure. If he can stay healthy, it’s easy to see him having a productive NFL career but that’s a big if. Rob Rang of Fox Sports thinks Penix is risky but does see the appeal.

“Due to his medical evaluation, Penix is the biggest wildcard among quarterbacks of the 2024 NFL draft with a top 10 or mid-Day 2 selection possible,” Rang wrote in a February 9 column. “The team that gambles on his rare arm talent could win big.”

The Raiders could want more mobility from their quarterback but using a second-round pick isn’t a huge price to pay for a play with Penix’s ability. If Las Vegas can’t move up in the draft, Penix will likely be on their radar.

Las Vegas Raiders Expected to Attempt Draft Day Trade

While it will prove difficult, the Raiders will likely at least attempt to trade up in the draft. Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Vincent Bonsignore gave the Raiders a 70% chance to trade up for a quarterback in a February 26 X post.

That means the Raiders are more likely than not to trade up, which could put them out of the market for Michael Penix Jr. If the team is going to swing big and trade up, it would likely be for one of the top prospects.