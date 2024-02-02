Raiders Met With Award-Winning QB: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders have finally hired a new offensive coordinator, which gives the team a better idea of who to target at quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft. It’s still weeks before underclassmen will be able to show off to teams at the NFL Scouting Combine but a lot of the top seniors are at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

One of the big names teams are watching is Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. According to Tashan Reed of The Athletic, the Raiders have met with Penix, as well as Oregon quarterback Bo Nix.

“The Raiders contingent isn’t just here to analyze quarterbacks, of course, but that’s a significant piece of its assignment,” Reed wrote in a February 1 column. “Nix and Penix said they’re among the players with whom the Raiders have met.”

Penix is one of the most interesting players in the draft. He was excellent for the Huskies and won the Maxwell Award in 2023. He threw for 4,903 yards last season and 36 touchdowns while leading Washington to the National Championship. His stock has taken a hit after a lackluster performance against Michigan but the Raiders don’t pick until No. 13 in the first-round and he could be the best quarterback available to them.

Las Vegas Raiders Named Fit for Michael Penix Jr.

New Raiders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury likes to have a dynamic quarterback for his system to work and Aidan O’Connell isn’t the best athlete at the position. Michael Penix isn’t very mobile but he may have the best arm and deep ball accuracy of any quarterback in the draft.

Head coach Antonio Pierce wants to run the ball and throw the ball down the field. Jordan Reid of ESPN believes that Penix would be a perfect fit with the Raiders.

“The Washington offense thrives on deep shots, and with an FBS-leading 46 completions on passes of 20-plus yards, Penix has an explosive arm and a quick release,” Reid wrote in a February 2 column. “He is most comfortable playing within the framework of the offense and is at his best inside the pocket.

“That arm strength was on full display at the Senior Bowl. The ball just exploded out of his hand, and he drove it to the outer portions of the field with ease.”

Another concern with Penix is that he’ll be 24 when the NFL regular season starts and he’s suffered two torn ACL injuries in his career. While those are red flags, the No. 13 pick for a potential star quarterback isn’t too big of a risk.

The best Passer in CFB ☔️ Michael Penix Jr can make any type of throw on the field ❕ pic.twitter.com/qIpDWegw3j — College Football Report (@CFBRep) February 1, 2024

What About Bo Nix?

As Tashan Reed reported, the Raiders also met with Bo Nix. Similar to Michael Penix, he spent a lot of time in college and will be 24 in the 2024 season. However, the two have different playing styles. While Nix has a good arm and 77.4% of his passes last season at Oregon, he likes to make plays with his legs.

Nix rushed for 1,613 combined yards in his college career. He’s a dual-threat option, which is something Kliff Kingsbury had when he was the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals with Kyler Murray. He should also be available to the Raiders at No. 13 in the 2024 draft.