Key Free Agent Admits He’s Been in Contact With Raiders Star Players

The Las Vegas Raiders have already made many big moves this offseason but they could have one more in them. The talent well in free agency is starting to dry but there are a few notable names left. Perhaps the biggest name who is available is former No. 2 overall pick Ndamukong Suh.

The five-time Pro Bowler turned some heads when he singled out the Raiders as a team that would be “cool” to play for. Suh could just be having some fun but he did drop some interesting insight on his free agency on ESPN.

“Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby, I was exchanging messages with them the other day,” Suh said on “NFL Live.” “It’s an interesting opportunity for sure. We’ll see where it kind of ends up.

“But that AFC West is very, very tough — which would be fun. You get out of that, you’re almost destined to get to the Super Bowl.”

Jones and Crosby are the two biggest names on the Raiders’ defense so it’s certainly notable that Suh has been chatting with them.

Mutual Interest From Raiders?

Suh clearly does have an interest in the Raiders. They are an ascending team that could use a player like him. However, is Las Vegas also interested? According to Tyler Dragon of the USA Today, there is “mutual interest” between the two sides.

There is mutual interest between the Raiders and Ndamukong Suh, per a source. Another team to keep an eye on is the Vikings. The Raiders and Vikings have both had multiple conversations with the free-agent DT. — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) June 21, 2022

If there is indeed mutual interest, it’s possible the two sides agree to a deal soon. That said, Suh played for $9 million last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal. That’s a steep price to pay for the Raiders if Suh is looking for a contract in that range. It’s hard to see Las Vegas paying that much for him considering how much they’ve invested in the defensive line this offseason.

Do Raiders Have Another Big Move in Them?

The Raiders have spent a lot of money this offseason and have been quite busy. Suh isn’t as notable as he once was but he’s still a big name who can make an impact on the field. However, it remains to be seen if Las Vegas has another big move in them. Defensive line isn’t really a need at the moment. Adding a safety or a veteran cornerback might be more pressing. The free agent well for those positions has mostly dried up.

If the Raiders don’t see a lot of great options to spend their remaining cap space on, then Suh could be a smart option. The team will likely wait a while longer before truly considering signing the defensive lineman. He’d be a great fit with the Raiders but the team might already have younger pieces they like more. A lot can happen once training camp rolls around. Last offseason, the team brought in Gerald McCoy shortly before the season started. Perhaps a similar situation arises with Suh in the coming months.

