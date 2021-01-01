Raiders Interested in Striking Deal With Top Free Agent, per Insider

This past offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders gave the shortest contract possible to the player who ended being their best acquisition. With the season almost over, there’s no debate that Nelson Agholor was the team’s best pickup in free agency. He’s easily been the most reliable of the Raiders’ wide receivers and the team should do what they can to make sure he re-signs for next season.

Agholor only got a one-year deal from the team in the offseason after a disappointing tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles. He quickly proved that a change of scenery was just what he needed. Thanks to his impressive season, he could be highly sought after in free agency this season.

According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, Agholor will see his options but there is mutual interest in a potential return:

And the mission has been successful, as Agholor is set to test the free-agent market this offseason. While there has been some interest on both sides on getting a new deal done with the Raiders, all signs point to Agholor seeing what his value is now.

It makes sense why Agholor would test the market. He’s been really impressive this season and could be in for a big payday. The Raiders would be wise to re-sign him. He’s already got a great rapport with Derek Carr and should be even better with a full year in the system under his belt.

Jon Gruden Has High Praise for Agholor

Head coach Jon Gruden has been a strong supporter of Agholor as he’s known him since he was a teenager. While the wide receiver has been really good, Gruden thinks he can be even better.

“Yeah, I knew Nelson when he was 15 or 14 years old back in Tampa when he was at Berkeley Prep High School,” Gruden said Wednesday. “So, when he went to USC, he was a highly touted, young athlete in Florida and I just saw him play live and I knew he was a great talent.

“But I’m not really shocked. I expect a lot more from him. I think he can be one of the best receivers in football. He can run, he’s tough, he’s smart and he’s become one of the true leaders on this football team. He’s got it all.”

There was a lot of hype for Agholor when he came into the NFL as a first-round pick. He never lived up to those expectations but he’s fixed his reputation since joining the Raiders. Based on Gruden’s comments, it sounds like he’s hoping to retain the wide receivers.

Derek Carr Compares Nelson Agholor to Michael Crabtree

For Raiders fans, it’s hard to watch Agholor play and not think of Michael Crabtree. Both men wore number 15 with the team and both men were high draft picks who didn’t necessarily live up to their potential with their first teams. Derek Carr has thrown to both men and he sees the similarities between the two wide receivers.

“[Crabtree] had some of the best hands I’ve ever seen,” Carr said. “He was someone that I trusted, he was someone that every time I threw it his way, it seemed like good things happened. I see that with Nelly because we work so hard at it. … And time and time again when they just prove over and over again that they can win, it just gives you the confidence and that helps your team get better.”

