Raiders Offer Bleak Update on Injured Starting Linebacker

The Las Vegas Raiders had dealt with some serious injury issues early in the season but things are starting to stabilize. One of the toughest injuries the team was hit with was when starting linebacker Nicholas Morrow hurt his ankle during training camp. The Raiders had to trade for Denzel Perryman and sign K.J. Wright to stabilize the linebacker room after that injury.

Morrow was placed on Injured Reserve but is still expected to return. He’s already served his three weeks on the IR but there appears to be little movement regarding his return. Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia revealed that Morrow actually had to undergo surgery and hasn’t returned to practice yet. Javin White was another linebacker who got put on the IR in training camp but he’s slowly making his way back to the practice field. Bisaccia addressed the situation regarding the two linebackers.

“Javin’s been out there every day working with our trainers and rehabbing,” Bisaccia said of White Friday. “I’m not exactly sure the arrival date for both of those guys is, but I’ll try to have that for you next time.”

Though White did impress in training camp this offseason, there’s no guarantee that he’ll get a spot on the active roster when he is healthy. He could eventually make his way to the practice squad unless the Raiders want to use him in special teams. Morrow may not have his starting spot saved for him when he comes back due to the impressive play from Perryman. It will be an interesting situation to watch if the veteran returns this season.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Mariota Nearing Return

It wasn’t all bad news for the Raiders as Bisaccia revealed that backup quarterback Marcus Mariota is coming along nicely after re-aggravating a calf injury in Week 1.

“He’s really had a good week of practice,” Bisaccia said. “He looks 100 percent healthy, so we’re excited about what could possibly happen over the next few days.”

Based on Bisaccia’s comments, it sounds like Mariota could suit up on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. It’s unlikely that he plays unless there’s an injury. Time will tell if the Raiders will bring back the Mariota package that went for 31 yards against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1.

Bisaccia Talks Coaching Dynamics

Bisaccia is now the head coach of the Raiders but he will function much differently than Jon Gruden did. He’s planning on continuing to oversee special teams while the coordinators handle their respective sides of the ball.

“Right now as I like to say it, Gus [Bradley] has the keys on defense and [Greg Olson] has the keys on offense and I’m still taking care of the special teams with [Byron Storer’s] help,” Bisaccia said. “We’re going to drive to work all week in three different cars and we’re going to go to the game in one bus and see what happens that way.”

This is the wisest approach for the Raiders to take as Bisaccia doesn’t have any head coaching experience, nor has he been an offensive or defensive coordinator. The team has veteran coordinators in Olson or Bradley so it’s best to let them do their thing.

READ NEXT: 5 Potential Candidates to Replace Jon Gruden as Raiders Head Coach

