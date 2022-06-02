Raiders Pushed to Sign 3-Time Pro Bowl WR: ‘That’s Too Good to Pass On’

A big thing the Los Angeles Rams proved en route to the Super Bowl last season is that a team can’t have too much offensive talent. They already had a lot of talent heading into the season and continued to add players like Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller. The Las Vegas Raiders are already stacked on the offensive side of the ball.

The foursome of Darren Waller, Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow and Josh Jacobs is as good as any in the NFL. However, the Raiders play in the AFC West, which is stacked with some of the best offenses in the league. If the team hopes to compete for a Super Bowl this season, they might need even more.

The Raiders have opened up about 20 million in salary cap space with Cory Littleton and Carl Nassib’s contracts finally coming off the books. With some extra money to spend, Tashan Reed of The Atheltic believes that the team should strongly consider signing Beckham:

Despite suffering a torn ACL in the Super Bowl, Beckham is the clear choice for the best available player in free agency. Yes, the Raiders don’t need another receiver. They have four on the roster who have double-digit career starts after signing Keelan Cole last month. But Beckham looked like his old dynamic self last season in his stint with the Rams and would provide a speedy deep threat that the Raiders receiver room is lacking. Imagine a pass-catching corps including Adams, Renfrow, Darren Waller and Beckham. To me, that’s too good to pass on as long as Beckham can return this season.

Raiders Should’ve Targeted OBJ During Season

During last season, Beckham became a free agent when the Raiders needed a wide receiver. instead of signing him, the team added DeSean Jackson. That ended up being a mistake as Jackson was a non-factor for the Raiders while Beckham revived his career in Los Angeles.

Unfortunately, the star wide receiver suffered a torn ACL during the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals. That’s why he remains a free agent and the Rams decided to sign Allen Robinson in free agency. Beckham may not have been the difference between the Raiders getting knocked out in the first round of the playoffs and winning a Super Bowl, but there’s no doubt he would’ve been more effective than Jackson.

OBJ Makes a Lot of Sense for the Raiders

The Raiders absolutely don’t need Beckham. Adams is the best wide receiver in the NFL while Renfrow might be the best slot. DeMarcus Robinson and Keelan Cole be very good third and fourth options with Mack Hollins possibly being the fifth option. However, Beckham would immediately be one of the best No. 3 wide receivers in the NFL if he signed with the Raiders.

Most believe that Derek Carr is the fourth-best quarterback in the AFC West. The easiest way to close the gap is to give him the best weapons in the division. If the Raiders signed Beckham and he’s healthy, they’d easily have the best offensive weapons in the division and among the best in the entire NFL.

