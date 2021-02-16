Pat McAfee Rips Raiders & Fans in Viral Rant

Fans of the Las Vegas Raiders are certainly a lively bunch.

Former NFL punter turned podcast host Pat McAfee learned that the hard way.

It started when the popular Raiders Beat Twitter account called out McAfee for some of his takes on quarterback Derek Carr. Just a couple of months ago, the former player suggested that Carr was going to be a backup after Marcus Mariota took over for him while he was injured in a game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

⁦@PatMcAfeeShow⁩ on Derek Carr less than 2 months ago… pic.twitter.com/p1DZOR0VWM — Raiders Beat (@RaidersBeat) February 14, 2021

Raiders Beat then pointed out that McAfee addressed the rumors that Carr could go to the Indianapolis Colts. He spent eight years with the team and still roots for them. McAfee said he “would not hate it” if Carr ended up in Indianapolis recently.

Thanks to Raiders Beat pointing out the inconsistency of McAfee’s takes, the popular podcast host apparently received a lot of attention from Raiders fans. He did not take kindly to that added attention and went after the fans and the team.

It’s now safe to say that McAfee probably isn’t well-liked by much of the Raiders fan base.

Any Chance Carr Ends up With Colts?

Twitter drama aside, McAfee did bring up an interesting hypothetical with Carr potentially going to the Colts. They have a very good defense in Indianapolis and could be a quarterback away from being Super Bowl contenders. Carr has shown that he’s better than Philip Rivers and could thrive behind that dominant Colts offensive line.

However, it’s probably not going to happen. The only way the Raiders are moving on from Carr is if they can get Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson. As of right now, landing either of those players seems highly unlikely. Las Vegas almost went to the playoffs last season and had a very good offense. It wouldn’t make much sense to willingly downgrade at quarterback, especially when they’re not paying Carr all that much. The Colts should probably look elsewhere to address their quarterback need.

Could Colts Target Marcus Mariota?

Out of all the potentially available quarterbacks, Carson Wentz makes the most sense for Indianapolis. He had his best season under current Colts head coach Frank Reich and could reboot his career while playing behind one of the NFL’s best offensive lines. The Houston Texans aren’t trading Deshaun Watson to a division rival and it’s hard to see Russell Wilson leaving Seattle for Indianapolis.

If the Colts can’t get Wentz, maybe they have an interest in Marcus Mariota. There’s no reason for the Raiders to keep him any longer and he could start for a number of teams around the NFL. Plus, he’s not going to cost nearly as much as Carr or Wentz in a trade. The Colts have a great system in place right now and it’s not impossible to see a guy like Mariota thrive there. He’s probably not the most exciting player they could add, but he’s a good player who deserves a starting job.

