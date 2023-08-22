Highly Touted Raiders Coach Is on Hot Seat, per Insider

The Las Vegas Raiders have had a difficult time figuring out the defense. The team hasn’t had a top-15 scoring defense in the NFL since 2002.

When Josh McDaniels took the team’s head coaching job last year, he brought in Patrick Graham as the defensive coordinator, who was widely considered one of the best young coaches in the NFL at the time. However, not even he could fix the Raiders defense last season.

The 2023 season could have big ramifications for Graham, according to ESPN. Raiders beat writer Paul Gutierrez believes that the coach is on the hot seat heading into the season.

“In 2022, Graham led the No. 28 total defense in the NFL, which finished last in takeaways (13) with an NFL-low six interceptions and 30th in sacks (27) despite the presence of two-time Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby and his 12.5 sacks and league-leading 20 tackles for loss,” Gutierrez wrote. “Improvement in 2023 is needed under Graham.

“Especially with Las Vegas using six of its nine draft picks last spring on defensive players, including No. 7 pick edge rusher Tyree Wilson — who was finally activated from the non-football injury list Wednesday after having surgery on his right foot. Plus, the Raiders addressed the secondary with veterans Marcus Peters and Marcus Epps. Yeah, improvement is expected.”

The Raiders are likely still a few players away from having a very good defense but they have given Graham enough pieces for him to field a respectable unit.

Malcolm Koonce Impressing Coaching Staff

One reason why the Raiders should have a better defense this season is due to the depth on the defensive line. Maxx Crosby is one of the best defensive players in the NFL, Chandler Jones could be in the Hall of Fame someday and No. 7 overall pick Tyree Wilson has big-time potential.

There might be some good depth behind those three, as well. Former third-round pick Malcolm Koonce has had a hard time seeing the field consistently over the past two seasons. He’s shown the team a lot of growth in training camp and preseason, which has caught the attention of head coach Josh McDaniels.

“He’s really grown since we got here in terms of how he plays the position fundamentally and thinks about both the run game and pass rush,” McDaniels said during his August 19 media availability. “Malcolm’s been disruptive. … I expect him to really compete and help us this year at that spot.”

Based on McDaniels’ comments, it would appear that Koonce has already earned a roster spot for the regular season.

Malcolm Koonce was probably an Undertaker fan pic.twitter.com/iaMT99EwG1 — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) August 15, 2023

Drake Thomas Could Steal Roster Spot

Linebacker is one position group where the Raiders really need players to step up. One interesting player to keep an eye on is Drake Thomas. The undrafted rookie linebacker led the team with 10 tackles in their second preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.

That performance led to Josh McDaniels taking note of him.

“He’s an undersized guy, but he plays fast and physical,” McDaniels said during his August 20 media availability. “He showed up in the kicking game last night multiple times. He made a bunch of plays on defense. He just has a knack (for) finding the ball, and he’s a tough kid. He’s really given himself an opportunity to compete.”