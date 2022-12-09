Patrick Graham Under Fire From Current & Ex-Players for Baffling Playcalling

There have been many inexplicable losses for the Las Vegas Raiders this season but Thursday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams might be the worst. The team controlled the game for three and a half quarters until they decided to fall apart. Led by Baker Mayfield, who was acquired by the team just a couple of days before the game, Los Angeles drove down the field twice at the end of the fourth quarter to score two touchdowns and beat Las Vegas 17-16.

There were so many basic things the Raiders could’ve done to win the game but they managed to make every mistake possible. Perhaps the most egregious sin was the playcalling from defensive coordinator Patrick Graham during the final drive. Facing obvious passing situations, Graham had his defensive back playing press coverage. Typically when defenses know that the offense needs a touchdown with seconds left on the clock, they’ll play zone defense and simply make sure receivers don’t get into the end zone. The Raiders did the opposite and Van Jefferson had an easy time getting past undrafted rookie cornerback Sam Webb for the game-winning touchdown.

Las Vegas’ defense doesn’t have the best personnel but Graham’s playcalling toward the end of the game is inexcusable.

Baker Mayfield Stunned by Raiders Defense, Ryan Fitzpatrick Throws Shade

Graham is going to have some explaining to do next week when he speaks to the media. Nobody could understand why he would have his defense playing press coverage at the end of the game. Even Mayfield was baffled by it.

“To be honest with you, I was completely shocked they lined up in press coverage with 15 seconds,” Mayfield said. “I really thought they were going to try to pop out and play zone, but they just stayed with it, and I saw the weak-side safety stay down. Van’s a great go-ball runner. Go up and get it. And he won off the line and did a good job.”

After that comment, former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick took a jab at Graham and noted he went to Yale. Fitzpatrick went to Harvard, which is a rival of Yale. Graham and Fitzpatrick were both with the Miami Dolphins in 2019 so they may have a relationship with each other but it’s clear the Raiders are becoming the laughingstock of the NFL again with losses like this.

Richard Sherman Doesn’t Understand What Raiders Were Doing

Graham is clearly a smart coach and even got consideration for head coaching jobs in the offseason. Nobody is hiring him as a head coach anytime soon after what he’s shown with the Raiders. The team is just making basic mistakes. Former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman said he has questions about why the Raiders were playing press coverage and explained why you’re not supposed to do that late in games.

The Raiders might be better off with Sherman as the defensive playcaller. The team is somehow finding ways to hit new lows this season. The defense isn’t completely at fault for the loss. The offense put together a gutless performance. However, the defense handed the Rams a win on a silver platter and their playoff chances are effectively over because of it.