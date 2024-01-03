Speculation Stirs Following Emotional Message From Raiders DC Patrick Graham

While interim head coach Antonio Pierce has gotten most of the credit for the Las Vegas Raiders turnaround this season, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham could be the biggest reason the team has improved. After not having a top-20 defense for two decades, the team has the eighth-best scoring defense in the NFL this season.

There are a lot of unknowns for Graham heading into the 2024 offseason. His performance this season should put him in the mix for head coaching jobs. Even if he doesn’t land one, it’s no guarantee he’ll be back as the defensive coordinator in Las Vegas.

As the Raiders head into their final game of the season, Graham sent a poignant message about his players and the 2023 season.

“I told the guys the other day – and I’m not going to get emotional, I promise you that – but I’ve had the most fun this year coaching this group of players than I have my whole career,” Graham told reporters during his January 2 media availability. “Plain and simple. Not taking anything away from the guys I’ve coached before, but their growth, how they’ve improved, how they embrace myself, the coaches, the turmoil that we faced, and how they laid out there on the line for us, starting with our leader, Maxx [Crosby].

“From him to the rookie that has the least amount of playing time. And I’ve had a lot of fun. I’ve had a lot of fun seeing them go out there, win games, lose games, and try their best, and try to do what I’m asking them to do: learn from their mistakes.”

Was This a Goodbye From Patrick Graham?

As many noted on X, Patrick Graham’s comments read somewhat like a goodbye. This will be his last week of practice of the season so he won’t be getting many chances to talk to his players again.

Even in the event that Graham is back in Las Vegas next season, it won’t be the same. This has been a chaotic year that saw the Raiders fire a head coach and then somehow get back into the playoff mix.

It’s been the type of unique season that Graham may never be able to experience again in his career. While some fans are concerned that the Raiders will lose Graham, it’s worth noting that he spoke about how much fun he had with this group of players. If Antonio Pierce becomes the full-time head coach and Graham doesn’t get another job, perhaps there’s still a chance the defensive coordinator will be back next season.

Could Patrick Graham Be HC Option for Las Vegas Raiders?

If owner Mark Davis is concerned about the fact that Antonio Pierce has only been coaching at the NFL level for two seasons but doesn’t want the players to turn against him, Patrick Graham could be an interesting option for head coach.

Graham has been coaching in the NFL since 2009 and has a Super Bowl championship as an assistant. He’s also interviewed for head coaching jobs before so he’s respected around the NFL. The players are clearly resonating with what he’s doing on defense and the group could hit another level if he’s put in charge. It still feels unlikely but Graham can’t be completely ruled out for the head coaching job in Las Vegas.