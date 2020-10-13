Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancee Makes Lame Excuses for Raiders Loss

For some reason, when the Las Vegas Raiders win a big game, the narrative becomes about what the team they beat did wrong over what the silver and black did right. In the second half of the Week 5 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Raiders simply dominated them. They kept Patrick Mahomes uncomfortable pretty much all game and Derek Carr and the offense put together their best performance in years.

However, the excuses were flying throughout the game courtesy of Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany Matthews. She implied a couple of times during the game that the referees were deciding the game for the Raiders.

Everyone wearing black and white on the field today are on the same team..🤷🏼‍♀️ — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) October 11, 2020

Great job refs, you’re doing a great job — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) October 11, 2020

UFC legend Daniel Cormier made the same excuse when the Raiders beat the New Orleans Saints earlier in the season. What’s ironic about this is that Raider fans have been complaining about the referees for years. Just last week, the fan base was irritated with the lowering of the helmet call on running back Josh Jacobs that ended up affecting the game’s outcome.

The referees have never done the Raiders any favors. History is replete with them hurting the team with questionable calls. Sorry Mahomes family but the referee argument doesn’t hold any water, especially when you consider the fact that the Raiders only had two fewer penalties than the Chiefs in Week 5.

Maxx Crosby Explains How Raiders Slowed Down Chiefs Offense

For one of the few times in his career, the Raiders made Mahomes look mortal. Though he had some pretty good stats, he looked rattled all game and was constantly scrambling. He still made some of his trademark otherworldy plays but Las Vegas did a great job of containing him. Defensive end Maxx Crosby explained how the Raiders were able to slow down the high-powered offense.

“In the first half, we were a little bit repetitive with some of the things we were doing,” Crosby said after the win. “And then in the second half we came out there and we started mixing it up a little bit. A lot of that was on purpose. (We were) kind of throwing them off in the second half and throwing new things at ’em. I thought the coaching staff did a great job putting us in a great position.”

The Raiders defense has been struggling all year but they finally put together a strong performance against arguably the best offense in the NFL. If this is a sign of things to come, the team could be serious contenders this season.

Raiders Requested Police Escort After Win: Report

It’s never a good idea to get too high after a regular-season win but apparently, the Raiders couldn’t help but indulge after their biggest win in years. According to Nick Jacobs of 41 Action News, the team asked for a police escort so they could take a “victory lap” around Arrowhead Stadium.

Per one of my contacts. The Raiders requested the police escort allow them to “take a victory lap” around Arrowhead Stadium in the team buses before they headed up to the airport. — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) October 12, 2020

If true, it was perhaps a little glutinous for the Raiders, especially when you consider that it’s just a regular-season game early in the season. However, you can’t blame the team for being extra hyped for a win against the Super Bowl champions.

