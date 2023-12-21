Epic Video of Maxx Crosby & Patrick Mahomes Beef Goes Viral Ahead of Matchup

Though Patrick Mahomes is 10-1 in his career against the Las Vegas Raiders, he has formed an intense rivalry with defensive end Maxx Crosby. The two have respect for each other but they’ve gotten testy in games in the past.

With the Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs facing off on Christmas Day, CBS Sports dropped a hype video in a December 21 X post detailing the beef between the two Pro Bowlers.

The Patrick Mahomes v. Maxx Crosby Beef is REAL!! pic.twitter.com/gEIdRQOms1 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 21, 2023

This video has garnered a lot of excitement heading into the Week 16 matchup. The Raiders are likely out of the playoff race but an upset win over the defending Super Bowl chances would certainly help interim head coach Antonio Pierce’s chance of getting the full-time job. For the Chiefs, they clinch a playoff berth with a win.

There are real stakes in this game, which should make it a competitive contest. Crosby has only beaten the Chiefs once in his career so there’s no doubt he’s going to be fired up for the game.

Maxx Crosby Talks Kansas City Chiefs Matchup

The Raiders are coming off their most dominant win of the year with a 63-21 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. However, the Chargers are not the Chiefs. The Raiders will be playing the No. 3 scoring defense in the NFL on Christmas Day (17.5 points a game).

In Week 12, Las Vegas got off to a 14-0 lead over the Chiefs but ended up losing 31-17. Maxx Crosby knows how tough Kansas City is and isn’t expecting to have the same amount of success they did against the Chargers.

“All three phases of the game we dominated, and that was the result we got,” Crosby said on the December 19 episode of “The Rush with Maxx Crosby” podcast. So, going into KC, you can’t ride this roller coaster. It can’t be: ‘Oh my god, we win one game, and we’re on top of the world,’ and then we lay an egg. It has to be: ‘What’s that next level we can get to?’

“I’m not saying we’re going to score 66 points next week, but at the end of the day, we have to find a way to improve because we’re playing a better team. KC is legit; they’re the reigning Super Bowl champs, and we’ve already played them before. But I’m definitely looking forward to the challenge. We know we have to win.”

If the Raiders can upset the Chiefs, it would be a testament to how the team has improved under Antonio Pierce.

Kansas City Chiefs Are Vulnerable This Season

The Chiefs have been a juggernaut ever since Patrick Mahomes became the starting quarterback in 2018. For the first time in the Mahomes era, the team looks vulnerable. The Chiefs have lost three of their last five and the offense has lacked consistency.

The Raiders are in a prime position to upset their archrival. They’ve had a long week to prepare having played the Chargers on Thursday Night Football. The team is also getting healthy at the right time. The Chiefs won’t be easy to take out but this is the ultimate prove-it game for Antonio Pierce. Beating Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium is certainly something owner Mark Davis would remember when he’s making his decision on hiring the next full-time head coach of the Raiders.