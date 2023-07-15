Proposed Trade Lands Raiders Former 1st-Round Pick on Expiring Contract

The Las Vegas Raiders are heading into training camp with Divine Deablo and Robert Spillane expected to be the starting linebackers. Experience is the main concern with the two as Spillane has started in just 16 games over his career while Deablo has only 13 starts.

If the Raiders start up training camp and one or both of the linebackers don’t look ready for a full-time role, there is an intriguing option that they could explore. In July 11 column, Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton predicted that Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen will be traded to the Raiders during training camp.

“Aside from Divine Deablo, who wore the green dot during spring practices, Vegas needs another three-down linebacker on the roster,” Moton wrote. “They signed Robert Spillane, but he allowed a 109.2 passer rating in coverage with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season.

“Queen would fill arguably the Raiders’ biggest roster need. In return, he would have a better chance to stand out and earn a big contract in Las Vegas alongside Deablo as opposed to lining up next to Smith, an All-Pro linebacker, with an early-round rookie pushing for snaps.”

Queen is entering the final year of his contract after being a first-round pick of the Ravens in the 2020 NFL Draft. His 50-career starts are more than what Deablo and Spillane have combined.

Is Patrick Queen an Upgrade at LB for Las Vegas Raiders?

The Ravens previously gave Roquan Smith a five-year contract worth $100 million. That contract will make it difficult to justify paying Queen. However, that doesn’t mean the former LSU standout doesn’t have value. In a June 1 column, Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema ranked Queen as the NFL’s 26th-best linebacker.

That doesn’t put him in elite territory but it’s much better than what the Raiders have. Divine Deablo was Pro Football Focus‘ 56th-ranked linebacker last season while Robert Spillane was down at 69. Based on those rankings, Queen would certainly be an upgrade at the position.

Far too much disrespect flying around for Patrick Queen, his game was substantially elevated since Roquan arrived. Despite what’s going on with his contract behind closed doors, I wouldn’t trade him! Hope it gets worked out! #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/z9YaHBap9u — Nic Mason (@British_Raven19) July 11, 2023

Divine Deablo Named Breakout Candidate

While Divine Deablo didn’t light up the Pro Football Focus ranking last season, the Raiders are high on him. He’s entering his third season and still has plenty of room to grow. The fact that the Raiders haven’t made major moves at linebacker in free agency or the draft is a sign that they’re confident in Deablo’s ability to take a leap in 2023.

The Athletic went through and had their staff pick a breakout candidate for each team. Raiders beat writer Tashan Reed singled out Deablo as the top candidate for Las Vegas.

“The Raiders’ linebacker corps was riddled with injuries last season, and Deablo fell victim to a season-ending broken arm after impressing across eight starts,” Reed wrote on July 11. “With Denzel Perryman headed to the Texans this offseason — and former Steelers part-time starter Robert Spillane being the only significant linebacker addition the Raiders made.

“Las Vegas needs Deablo to emerge in a major way. He bulked up to improve his run support, is skilled in pass coverage and was awarded greater responsibility when he received the green dot, which defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will use to relay play calls, going into OTAs.”