Raiders Announce Major Shakeup to Coaching Staff

After a blowout loss to the Indianapolis Colts, the Las Vegas Raiders announced that they have decided to fire defensive coordinator Paul Guenther. It’s a move that fans have been calling for over the last year but Jon Gruden gave him a very long leash. The defense hasn’t shown any improvement and arguably has gotten even worse this year.

The Raiders have relieved Paul Guenther of his duties as defensive coordinator. Defensive line coach Rod Marinelli will serve as interim defensive coordinator for the remainder of the 2020 season. — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 14, 2020

The team also announced that they have promoted defensive line coach Rod Marinelli to the role of interim defensive coordinator. Guenther had a good amount of success during his stint with the Cincinnati Bengals. He was looked at as a good hire when Gruden decided to bring him on.

With the Raiders, Guenther didn’t have the luxury of a roster loaded with defensive talent that was coached up by Mike Zimmer, who is considered one of the better defensive minds in the NFL. After his nearly three years in Oakland and Las Vegas, it’s fair to assume if Guenther was successful because of the situation he was in more so than what he brought to the team.

Marinelli Has Been Successful as a Defensive Coordinator

When the Raiders fired former defensive line coach Brenston Buckner to hire Marinelli, there was a lot of speculation that he could be insurance policy should Guenther fail again. Whether that was the plan or not, it’s what ended up happening. Marinelli hasn’t had much success coaching up the Raiders’ defensive line but fans should feel better about him leading the defense.

Over his last four seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, Marinelli’s defenses finished in the top-10 for scoring defense. Just take a look at how the Cowboys’ defense is looking without him and it’s not hard to deduce that he’s good at his job. Now, the Raiders shouldn’t expect to turn things around overnight. However, Marinelli knows defense and should be a big upgrade over Guenther.

