Speedy WR & Super Bowl Champion RB Among Notable Raiders Roster Cuts

The wide receiver room for the Las Vegas Raiders was one of the hardest groups on the team’s roster to predict who was going to get cut. Phillip Dorsett was expected to make the team due to the fact that he played under Josh McDaniels on the New England Patriots for three seasons.

However, he’s getting released, according to an August 29 Twitter/X post from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Veteran wide receiver Keelan Cole is also getting let go.

The #Raiders have released WRs Keelan Cole and Phillip Dorsett, source said, and both veterans could be back on the practice squad. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2023

Dorsett was thought to have a chance to make the team due to his speed. He ran a 4.33 40-yard dash when he was first heading into the NFL. The former first-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts should garner some interest around the league. He could be brought back on the Raiders’ practice squad if he doesn’t get any active roster offer elsewhere.

Cole was with the team last season and played in 14 games. He was cut before the season and brought onto the practice squad before carving out a role for much of the season. If Dorsett goes elsewhere, Cole will likely be back on the practice squad in hopes he can get some playing action as he did last season.

Damien Williams Also Cut

The Raiders running back position has been in flux for much of the offseason with Josh Jacobs holding out. Fortunately for the team, Jacobs agreed to a restructured one-year deal and is set to be the starting running back once again. That essentially killed the chances of Damien Williams making the roster.

According to Ian Rapoport, Williams has been released.

With Josh Jacobs back and signed, the #Raiders are releasing

RB Damien Williams, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2023

Williams won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2019 and has bounced around the league. He should be able to find a landing spot but it’ll likely be on another team’s practice squad.

Fringe Players to Make the Roster

While it’s a disappointing day for many players, it’s also an exciting day for players who have been on the roster bubble. David Long Jr. appeared to have a roster spot locked up until he struggled in the last preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. However, he’s officially made the team, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

I thought this meant David got cut, but he didn’t. Either way, my first tattoo. https://t.co/9GDrJWAAgw — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) August 29, 2023

Marcus Peters and rookie Jakorian Bennett are the likely starters but Long should still see a lot of snaps. He could be the No. 3 or No. 4 cornerback on the roster. He has played in 52 games over his career but has just 10 starts. He makes more sense as a depth piece.

Linebacker Curtis Bolton started off last season on the Raiders practice squad last year before eventually getting elevated to the active roster. He’s shown a lot of growth this offseason and has done enough to earn a roster spot at the start of the season, per Tafur.

Curtis Bolton. Raiders' special teams ace and most athletic LB. Never in doubt. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) August 29, 2023

Lastly, one player who has squarely been on the roster bubble is cornerback Amik Robertson. It was looking like he was likely to be among the roster cuts but the coaching staff likes him. He made a post on Twitter/X that suggests he has made the team.

Media People Tryna Paint A Picture Of Me It Never Last Too Long… — Amik Robertson (@_YoungTruth7) August 29, 2023

Robertson still has some work to do if he wants to keep his roster spot. The Raiders have more cornerback depth now so it’ll be more difficult for them to overlook poor play.