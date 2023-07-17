Raiders WR With 4.33 40-Yard Dash Speed in Danger of Being Cut

Training camp is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas Raiders, which will allow the team to get a better look at new players joining the team. Perhaps the team’s deepest position group is wide receiver.

Pro Bowlers Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow headline the group while the team also added Jakobi Meyers on a $33 million deal this offseason. With so many capable wide receivers on the roster, some notable names will get cut. Phillip Dorsett may have a leg up on the competition considering he played under Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels when they were both members of the New England Patriots from 2017 to 2019. However, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report isn’t sold that will be enough to keep him safe.

In a July 17 column about Raiders players that need to have an “impressive camp to avoid being cut,” Knox listed Dorsett among the players in danger.

“Dorsett knows McDaniels’ schemes and should be able to make a seamless transition as a speedy complementary receiver in the Las Vegas offense,” Knox wrote.

“However, Dorsett will have to show that he can still be a difference-making deep threat to make the team. He recorded just 367 receiving yards over the last two seasons combined and provided a passer rating of only 58.0 when targeted last season.”

What Phillip Dorsett Could Bring to Las Vegas Raiders

Phillip Dorsett originally came into the NFL as a first-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2015. He has never been able to live up to the draft status as his career high for receiving yards in a season is 528, which came in 2016. Dorsett isn’t going to become an elite wide receiver at 30 but still possesses much of the 4.33 40-yard dash speed he showed before coming into the NFL.

What could make Dorsett valuable to the Raiders is his veteran leadership ability and familiarity with Josh McDaniels‘ offense. What works against him is that the team used a third-round pick on wide receiver Tre Tucker in the 2023 NFL Draft, who ran a 4.39 40-yard dash prior to being drafted. If the Raiders are only going to hold one roster spot for a speedster, Tucker is going to win it due to his potential and draft status.

All 9 Tom Brady to Phillip Dorsett Touchdowns pic.twitter.com/q7A2Rrk1d6 — RandomTomBradyHighlights (@TomBradyDaily) January 6, 2023

Other WRs on the Hot Seat

Phillip Dorsett is playing for a roster spot in training camp, but he’s not the only Raiders wide receiver who is. The team kept five wide receivers on the active roster heading into Week 1 last season. Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker essentially have their spots locked down. The Raiders currently have 11 wide receivers under contract, which means five or six of them will be let go.

Dorsett will be one of the favorites to get the fifth spot but he’ll be battling with veterans Cam Sims, DeAndre Carter and Keelan Cole. All four of those guys have multiple years playing in the NFL and Cole was the only one who was on the team last season. DJ Turner was another player who was on last year’s squad and will be battling for a spot. Wide receiver is going to be a very competitive position group to watch for the Raiders this offseason.