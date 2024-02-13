Raiders Warned Not to Make ‘Mistake’ Pursuit of Projected $118 Million QB

The Raiders have a new head coach, a new staff and a new general manager in the front office. While you might not agree with the names, when it comes to the to-do list for the offseason, the Raiders have at least been thorough in checking off the boxes. But if there’s one hole that is most prominently in need of filling, it’s this: Raiders quarterback.

There will be choices. The Raiders could make a blockbuster trade for a guy already believed to be available, like Justin Fields. They could make a low-risk signing on a big name who could shake free soon, like Russell Wilson. Or they could take a high-risk swing on a veteran like Baker Mayfield. They could take a low-risk swing on a free agent like Sam Darnold or Jacoby Brissett.

Another choice: draft a first-round quarterback at No. 13, or trade up to get Antonio Pierce mentee Jayden Daniels. There’s always Aidan O’Connell, too. The Raiders could just hand him the job.

But if there is one thing the Raiders had better avoid at all costs, according to a new article on Bleacher Report, it’s avoid signing the 35-year-old star free agent who is coming off Achilles tendon surgery: Vikings starter Kirk Cousins.

Jimmy Garoppolo an Example of What NOT to Do at Raiders Quarterback Spot

The Vikings do want to keep Cousins, even with the injury, but there is a strong chance that he can drum up an offer from an outside team that prices him out of Minnesota’s range. That’s where the Raiders, if they can create the cap space, could swoop in and land themselves a QB who could make them a sure playoff contender in 2024.

But there is one good reason to avoid Cousins already on the roster: Jimmy Garoppolo, the $72 million quarterback the Raiders benched midway through last season.

“Even if Cousins becomes available, the Raiders shouldn’t be interested. He’s a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback, but he’s also 35 and coming off a torn Achilles,” B/R’s Kristopher Knox wrote.

“The Raiders just signed an older quarterback coming off a season-ending injury last offseason, and now Jimmy Garoppolo is a potential cap casualty. … Las Vegas shouldn’t be looking to repeat last year’s mistake. Cousins is a much better quarterback than Garoppolo, but with a projected market value of $39.3 million annually, he’ll also be more expensive.”

Kirk Cousins Could Get More than $39 Million Per Year

Cousins is not Garoppolo, of course. He only played eight games last year and will turn 36 in August, both of which are huge concerns. But they were eight very impressive games: Minnesota went 4-4 with Cousins, and he threw for an average of 291.4 yards with a quarterback rating of 103.8, which was third in the NFL.

Cousins threw for 18 touchdowns and just five interceptions on the year. He had a grade of 86.1 at PFF, which was ninth among the league’s 38 graded quarterbacks.

But he is expensive. Cousins is projected by PFF to get a two-year, $60 million contract. That sort of short-term commitment should sit well with the Raiders, especially if they want to give O’Connell more time to develop.

It would be more difficult on the Raiders if Cousins can drum up a long-term deal, as predicted by the model at Spotrac. There, Cousins is projected to reap a three-year, $118 million contract. That’s likely outside the Raiders range.

But, either way, Knox may be right. The Raiders are hoping to be competitive in 2024 but there are likely more effective ways to do that than Cousins.